Area high school football roundup: Chargers shutout Seahawks

Jamin Arend of Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2) runs behind the Seahawks' blockers for a big gain during Friday's game against Sioux Falls Christian at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls. (Michael Brown/For The Daily Republic)

SIOUX FALLS -- No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian blanked No. 4 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14-0 in a battle of top 11-man prep football teams on Friday night.

The only scoring in the game came via the legs of Sawyer Prins, both on short rushes in the second quarter. Riley Hogan was the leading rusher for the Chargers rumbling for 112 yards on 24 carries. Prins rushed for 83 yards on the game

For the Seahawks, Jamin Arend managed 88 yards on 19 carries and Jesse Grosdidier threw for 50 yards on 5-of-11 passing.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1-1) plays Flandreau in Bridgewater on Friday.

Scoring summary

Second Quarter

SFC: Sawyer Prins 5 run (run failed)

SFC: Prins 8 run (Prins pass to Dejay Fykstra good)

Winner 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

EAGLE BUTTE -- Riley Calhoon returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to start the game and the Winner Warriors never looked back as they trounced Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52-0 on Friday.

The game was called at halftime due to the 50-point mercy rule. Winner scored 38 points in the first quarter, including three touchdowns in the first six minutes of the game.

Calhoon had two rushing touchdowns for Winner, running for 62 yards on five carries. Cameron Kuil was the leading rusher for the Warriors with 92 yards on two carries for two touchdowns. Kuil also caught the lone pass for the Warriors for 20 yards.

Defensively, Winner held Cheyenne-Eagle Butte to minus-10 yards rushing on the night and only 24 yards total, led by Chet Bryan’s two sacks.

Winner (2-0) plays Wagner in Winner on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Riley Calhoon 80 kickoff return (Cameron Kuil run)

W: Kuil 66 run (Jayden Schroeder run)

W: Calhoon 5 run (Kayleb Brozik run)

W: Brozik 30 run (Calhoon run failed)

Second quarter

W: Cahoon 46 run (Carter Brickman run)

W: Calhoon 5 run (Brickman run failed)

Tri-Valley 20, Parkston 10

COLTON -- No. 2 Tri-Valley climbed out of an early 10-0 deficit to earn a home win over Class 11B foe Parkston on Friday night.

Parkston outgained Tri-Valley in the contest 253-151, including 149 rushing yards, with most of those coming from Dawson Semmler, who had 126 yards on 27 carries. Semmler’s 11-yard touchdown catch from Kellan Culbert in the second quarter put Parkston up by two scores. Jordan McKean booted a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to open the scoring.

But the Mustangs answered the touchdown with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown from Brock Newman and never looked back. Newman added a five-yard touchdown catch and Landon Freeman had 74 yards rushing on 11 carries and a 10-yard touchdown for TV.

Culbert was 9-of-18 passing for Parkston for 104 yards. McKean — who had 48 yards receiving — and Luke Bietz each had seven tackles.

Jacob Kasowski had nine tackles for the Mustangs, while Newman had eight stops. Cade Falor made two interceptions for TV.

Tri-Valley (2-0) hosts Dell Rapids on Friday. Parkston (0-2) plays Vermillion on Friday in Parkston.

A complete scoring summary was not available.

Gregory 40, Platte-Geddes 6

PLATTE -- A 32-point third quarter broke open the game for Gregory on Friday night as the Gorillas ran past Platte-Geddes 40-6.

Andy McCance accounted for four touchdowns, including three rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. McCance had 111 yards on nine carries and was 5-for-15 passing for 134 yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Veskrna in the first quarter. Veskrna had 61 yards receiving and a touchdown.

For the Black Panthers, Xavier Marshall had 73 yards on 16 carries and Peyton Nelson had 53 yards on 13 carries, helping P-G run for 163 yards on 46 carries. But P-G had three lost fumbles that hampered its chances. Gregory outgained the Black Panthers for the game 268-176.

Nelson had seven tackles for P-G, while Riley Hoffman made an interception.

Gregory (2-0) plays Bon Homme on Friday in Gregory. Platte-Geddes (0-2) travels to Alexandria on Friday to take on Hanson.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

G: Joseph Veskrna 17 pass from Andy McCance (two-point conversion good)

Third quarter

G: Robert Vomacka 54 run (two-point conversion good)

G: McCance 20 run (two-point conversion good)

G: McCance 1 run (two-point conversion good)

G: McCance 39 run (two-point conversion good)

Fourth quarter

PG: Riley Hoffman 27 run (conversion failed)

Avon 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

AVON -- Brady Cameron only put the ball in the air twice on the night but completed them both for a total of 78 yards and one touchdown to propel Avon to a victory over Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52-0 on Friday.

Avon had numerous contributors on offense with seven different players scoring touchdowns for the Pirates on the night. Cameron was also the leading rushing going for 59 yards on six carries. Wyatt Duncan turned in a solid defensive performance for the Pirates with 13 tackles.

For the Nighthawks, Hunter Stoltenburg rushed for 26 yards and Riley Hrdlicka had five tackles on the night.

Avon (1-1) travels to Gayville on Friday to play Gayville-Volin. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-2) plays Viborg-Hurley in Tripp on Friday.

Scoring summary

First Quarter

A: Jacob Cihak 10 run (Brady Cameron pass failed)

A: Cameron 54 pass to Levi DeJong (Cihak run)

Second Quarter

A: Wyatt Duncan 29 run (Duncan run)

A: Jimmy Schuurmans block punt (Cihak run)

A: Cameron 30 run (Cameron pass to Schuurmans)

Third Quarter

A: Riley Namminga 10 run (Namminga run)

Fourth Quarter

A: Tyler Kopp 25 run

Beresford 12, Wagner 0

WAGNER -- In a game dominated by defense, Beresford shut out Wagner for a 12-0 victory on Friday night.

The lone touchdown of the game came in the second quarter when Wagner’s Jace Faulkner’s fumble was recovered by Beresford for a touchdown. The Watchdogs only had 77 yards total offense on the night, led by Kaleb Peterson’s 29 yards on 10 carries.

Wagner had 101 yards of total offense, with Caden Kazena being the top rusher with 49 yards on 17 attempts. Jace Faulkner passed for 57 yards on 6-of-14 passing. Truman Ashes had 10 tackles for the Red Raiders.

Beresford (1-1) plays Sioux Falls Christian in Beresford on Friday. Wagner (0-1) plays Winner on Friday in Winner.

Scoring summary

Second Quarter

B: Fumble recovery in the end zone (Tyler Kropuenke kick good)

Third Quarter

B: Kropuenke 25 field goal

Fourth Quarter

B: Safety

Milbank Area 19, McCook Central/Montrose 0

SALEM -- Milbank Area scored touchdowns in each of the first three quarters as it downed McCook/Central/Montrose 19-0 on Friday night.

Tanner Gauer turned in the top performance for Milbank Area, rushing for two touchdowns and 73 yards on 21 carries. Jonny Ash passed for 122 yards on 8-of-13 passing and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

McCook Central/Montrose received a solid effort from Trevor Wilkinson, who rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries. Tanner Grocott was the leading tackler for the Fighting Cougars with six, while Kenny Gassman had four tackles of his own.

Milbank Area (2-0) hosts Aberdeen Roncalli on Friday in Milbank. McCook Central/Montrose (0-2) travels to Elk Point Friday to play Elk-Point/Jefferson.

Scoring summary

First Quarter

M: Riley Wollschlager 24 pass from Jonny Ash (kick failed)

Second Quarter

M: Tanner Gauer 5 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

M: Gauer 5 run (Ash kick)

Scotland 36, Burke/South Central 0

SCOTLAND -- Scotland improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 36-0 victory over Burke/South Central on Friday night.

For Scotland, 301 of their 306 total yards came on the ground, with Chandler Diede’s 152 yards on 21 carries leading the way. Also for the Highlanders, Lucas Pedersen had 59 yards on 11 carries.

Burke/South Central was held to 77 total yards of offense on the night. Brock Karbo threw for 29 of those yards on 3-of-14 passing, while Ethan DeLong paced the ground game with 21 yards on four carries.

Scotland (2-0) hosts Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Friday in Scotland. Burke/South Central (0-2) travels to Corsica on Friday to play Corsica-Stickney.

Scoring summary

First quarter

S: Derek Pedersen 40 interception (Lucas Pedersen run)

S: Chandler Diede 30 run (Bryan Vaughan run)

Second quarter

S: L. Pedersen 7 run (run failed)

Third quarter

S: Diede 1 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

S: D. Pedersen 11 run (Garrett Vitek run)

Parker 56, Howard 30

HOWARD -- Parker scored the first 28 points Friday night and held off a late Howard charge for a 56-30 win in prep football action.

The Pheasants, playing their season opener, were led by Zam Centeno’s 203-yard rushing night on 12 carries, scoring twice. Landon Leberman was 5-of-10 passing for 84 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, including two in the air.

For Howard, Michael Hofer did the heavy lifting, carrying the ball 30 times for 125 yards, while quarterback Mitch Kramer had 132 passing yards on 6-of-10 passing. Kramer found Gavin Reisdorfer twice for touchdowns, as Reisdorfer had 101 yards on three catches.

Parker (1-0) plays Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Parker. Howard (0-2) plays Friday against Canistota in Freeman.

Scoring summary

First quarter

P: Landon Leberman 6 run (Zam Centeno run)

P: Joe Hoogestraat 45 run (pass failed)

Second quarter

P: Chase Andersen 70 run (pass failed)

P: Centeno 69 run (Andersen run)

H: Gavin Reisdorfer 25 pass from Mitch Kramer (Michael Hofer run)

H: Reisdorfer 18 run (run failed)

Third quarter

P: Anderson 7 pass from Leberman (run failed)

H: Safety

P: Grant Plucker 28 pass from Leberman (run failed)

P: Centeno 45 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

H: Reisdorfer 66 pass from Kramer (Connor Hamilton pass from Kramer)

P: Hoogestraat 7 run (run failed)

H: Hamilton 65 run (Reisdorfer from Kramer pass)

Menno/Marion 16, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

MARION -- Menno/Marion found its way into the win column by beating Andes Central/Dakota Christian 16-6 on Friday night.

No stats were available.

Menno/Marion (1-1) has a bye next week before hosting Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Sept. 16 in Menno. Andes Central (1-1) travels to Scotland on Friday to play Scotland.

Colome 36, Gayville-Volin 0

GAYVILLE -- No. 5 Colome picked up their first victory of the season by beating Gayville-Volin 36-0 on Friday night.

No stats were available.

Colome (1-1) has a bye next week before traveling to Bonesteel on Sep. 16 to play Burke/South Central. Gayville-Volin (1-1) stays home to play Avon on Friday in Gayville.

Wall 56, Lyman 6

WALL -- Lyman lost their first football game of the season, falling to Wall 56-6 on Friday night.

No stats were available.

Lyman (0-1) plays Stanley County in Presho on Friday. Wall (1-1) travels to Rapid City on Friday to play Rapid City Christian.

Statewide scores

Aberdeen Central 18, Rapid City Central 12

Avon 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

Belle Fourche 34, Todd County 6

Beresford 12, Wagner 0

Brandon Valley 40, Watertown 0

Castlewood/Estelline 18, DeSmet 0

Chester 28, Alcester-Hudson 26

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Tri-State 0

Colman-Egan 30, Arlington/Lake Preston 7

Colome 36, Gayville-Volin 0

Custer 40, Little Wound 28

Dell Rapids 27, Vermillion 0

Deubrook 35, Elkton-Lake Benton 30

Deuel 22, Florence/Henry 0

Eureka/Bowdle 42, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Flandreau 20, Sisseton 12

Great Plains Lutheran 53, Dakota Hills 34

Gregory 40, Platte-Geddes 6

Groton Area 33, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Hamlin 36, Waverly-South Shore 0

Harding County 56, Timber Lake 22

Harrisburg 21, Huron 0

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 34, Lemmon/McIntosh 14

Hot Springs 20, Douglas 6

Irene-Wakonda 33, Viborg-Hurley 8

Langford 42, Faulkton 14

Lead-Deadwood 12, Jones County/White River 8

Leola/Frederick 44, Northwestern 0

Madison 35, Dakota Valley 13

Milbank Area 19, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Mitchell 35, Yankton 6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 28, Kimball/White Lake 14

Newell 28, McLaughlin 14

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8

Parker 56, Howard 30

Philip 60, Kadoka Area 14

Pierre 28, Brookings 20

Potter County 38, Highmore-Harrold 14

Rapid City Stevens 57, Sturgis 21

Redfield/Doland 57, Crow Creek 0

Scotland 36, Burke/South Central 0

Sioux Falls Christian 14, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0

Sioux Valley 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 24

Spearfish 53, Pine Ridge 0

St. Francis Indian 13, Red Cloud 0

Sully Buttes 39, Stanley County 6

Sunshine Bible Academy 7, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Tea Area 48, Lennox 7

Tri-Valley 20, Parkston 10

Wall 56, Lyman 6

Webster 42, Britton-Hecla 0

West Central 14, Canton 9

Winner 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Herreid/Selby Area 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 42, Hanson 6