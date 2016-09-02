Tigers split opening games at Corn Palace Classic

Dakota Wesleyan University's volleyball team split a pair of matches at the Corn Palace Classic Friday in Mitchell, taking their first loss of the season in the process.

The Tigers downed a winless Dickinson State University side 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-20) before falling victim to a straight-set loss to Clarke University (25-17, 25-23, 25-21).

In the victory over Dickinson State, DWU picked up 14 kills from Lauren Tadlock and 10 kills from freshman Becky Frick. Michelle Van Epps had 35 assists and Taylor Spence picked up 16 digs, crossing the 1,000-dig threshold in her career.

In the nightcap against Clarke, Tadlock had nine kills and Mitchell native Dana Misiaszek had seven kills but the Tigers were held to a .124 hitting percentage on the attack.

The Tigers (4-1) continue play at the Palace at 4 p.m. today against Valley City State.