Tennis court expansion marks more growth in Mitchell

Mitchell assistant tennis coach Chad Larson acknowledges a standing ovation during the Mitchell Tennis Association's community recognition event Thursday at Hitchcock Park. Larson will have one of the four new courts at the park named in his honor. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

If the growth in Mitchell's tennis community wasn't apparent before, there is proof of it now at Hitchcock Park.

More than 100 people gathered Thursday between the eight existing tennis courts and the four new courts that are about a month from being finished at the park on Mitchell's east side. An event was held to honor the project's contributors and celebrate Mitchell's tennis success with a social and doubles tennis mixer.

The $300,000 project already has dirt work completed and the court will be framed starting next week. The city of Mitchell contributed $125,000 to the project and the Mitchell School District put $75,000 toward the new courts. The Mitchell Tennis Association is raising money for the remaining $100,000.

Pat Moller, who coaches the Mitchell High School boys and girls teams and is also president of the Mitchell Tennis Association, said the support has been nearly overwhelming.

"You hear it all the time but it's really a sport for life," he said. "You can play when you're eight and you can play when you're 80. These courts open up so much more opportunities and it's a terrific effort by the parents and members of this community. I haven't heard a negative word about this project and I think it goes to show what kind of support Mitchell has given to this sport."

The MTA offered up naming rights to each of the four new courts for $10,000 to help pay for the project, recognizing the families of Kim and Deb Lorenzen, Wayne and Mary Puetz and Diane and Dan DesLauriers. The fourth court honoree was a surprise until Thursday, when outgoing association president Melanie Mullenmeister revealed that longtime Mitchell tennis supporter Chad Larson would be honored with a court in his name. The recognition was funded by other Mitchell tennis parents who wanted to recognize Larson's seemingly endless contributions to the program.

"Chad is one of those people who gives to Mitchell tennis tirelessly and selfishly," Mullenmeister said. "He cares more about the kids than you can imagine and he gets the joy in seeing them succeed."

Larson has been an MHS assistant tennis coach for 12 years and has been running the MTA's men's league for about 15 years. He's given lessons to youth tennis players, as well as recording youth accomplishments in various tournaments.

"Coming from the families and the kids who have spent so much time in this program, that's what means the most to me," said Larson, who was brought to tears by the gesture.

Moller said fundraising can be a challenge but the sport's growing participation in Mitchell is proof that the courts will get plenty of use.

"Given the way our programs are growing at the youth and school levels, I don't think there's any question that the courts will be used quite a bit and that's pretty exciting for the people in our community who are passionate about tennis," he said.

Mullenmeister, who remembers playing tennis at Hitchcock Park as early as fifth grade, said it's a tennis dream come true.

"It's been years of dreaming and we've gone from four courts here to eight courts and now up to 12," she said. "We can host Eastern South Dakota Conference meets and when we're having youth tournaments, we don't have to be playing to midnight. We're going to have a beautiful set of courts here."