Third quarter spurt propels USF over St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn.—Luke Papilion passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to power the University of Sioux Falls to a 49-13 win over St. Cloud State University in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference college football game on Thursday.

Papilion completed 10-for-20 passes and threw for 171 yards. He threw his two touchdowns to Josh Angulo and Brady Rose, who caught seven passes for 163 yards. Papilion also rushed for 64 yards and the two scores.

The Cougars were clinging to a 14-7 halftime lead. USF blew the game open with three touchdowns in the third quarter.

Max Mickey rushed for 178 yards for the Cougars. He also hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass. Justin Fulks added 103 rushing yards and scored a fourth quarter touchdown.

Nate Meyer threw for 254 yards for St. Cloud State. He had one passing touchdown and two interceptions. Jaden Huff ran for 64 yards and scored a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter.