Magic dominates in NBLA debut

Terrell Newton (10), of the Dakota Magic, looks for a teammate to pass the ball to against the Sioux City Hornets on Thursday at the Corn Palace. Jordan Jenkins, center, and Marcus Watkins, right, of Sioux City play defense. The Magic defeated the Hornets in their NBLA debut. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

After months of off-the-court planning, the Dakota Magic made their National Basketball League of America debut on the court, and what a debut it was.

The Magic ran past the Sioux City Hornets 138-88 at the Corn Palace in their first ever game in franchise history.

"It was definitely nice," Magic head coach Kasib Powell said. "We all had butterflies before the game. We were a little nervous just with the anticipation. So for us to go out there and execute our plan and win by 50, is definitely a great start."

And the Magic got off to a great start in their opener against the Hornets. The Magic blew the game open minutes into the contest and led convincingly 42-20 after the first quarter.

"I think the biggest thing we wanted to focus on was playing unselfish and getting good shots," Powell said. "I think once we started doing that, we started getting good shots and they start falling and it kind of started opening up everything else."

Magic's Luke Moyer was the main beneficiary of the unselfish play. The guard exploded for 34 points and nailed eight three-pointers in the first half.

"I guess I just got hot and the teammates kept finding me," Moyer said. "I just kept letting it fly."

The Magic led 84-48 at halftime. The Hornets held the Magic scoreless through the first three minutes of the third quarter.

"They didn't come out as good as they wanted to, so second half they tried to get it back," Moyer said. "We came out a little too relaxed. We talked about that in the locker room. So we have to learn from that and just keep the pedal on the metal."

The 40-point difference helped the Magic keep the pedal on the metal as they won with ease.

"We just kind of won with defense and getting up and down," Moyer said. "It was a great way to start."

Moyer finished with 39 points.

Myles Coleman added 25 points for the Magic, who received points from all nine players. Miguel Sansavor tossed in 14 points and Bud Smith scored 13. Marquealis Edwards added 10 points in the win.

"We definitely have the talent here to score," Moyer said. "Even if I am not on, you know someone else is going to be. We definitely have a lot of talent here."

The Hornets received 14 points from Mo Williams.

The Magic will host the Kansas City Steel on Tuesday at the Corn Palace. It will be the second of eight home games for the Magic.

"That is the whole game plan is to keep the momentum going," Powell said. "It is a quick season. So we want to stay hot throughout the whole season."

Powell also praised the turnout of fans for the initial contest.

"(It was) a pretty good showing for the first game and we are just hoping that more fans come out and support us," Powell said. "We are just happy to be here at the Corn Palace."