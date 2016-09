Chamberlain's Sazue wins home meet

OACOMA—Danny Sazue carded a 75 on his home course to win the Chamberlain Invite on Thursday in Chamberlain.

Chamberlain's Adam Hutmacher placed second (76), Cameron Caldwell took third (78) and Tiegen Priebe finished in fourth (80).

No team scores were kept at the event. In the junior varsity event, Mitchell's Liam Fergen carded a 52 to win the nine-hole competition. Chamberlain Invite Thursday in Oacoma 1. Danny Sazue, Chamberlain, 75; 2. Adam Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 76; 3. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 78; 4. Tiegen Priebe, Chamberlain, 80; 5. Stone Jensen, Mobridge-Pollock, 83; 6. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 83; 7. Mason Schoenhard, Mobridge-Pollock, 85; 8. Grady Klundt, Pierre, 87; 9. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 87; 10. Carson McClelland, Pierre, 89.

Explore related topics: sportsprepgolfchamberlain