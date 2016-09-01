Area high school volleyball roundup: Blackhawks outlast Rustlers

WOONSOCKET—Sanborn Central/Woonsocket outlasted Ethan 3-2 in a prep volleyball match on Thursday in Woonsocket.

Abby Doering led the Blackhawks with 11 kills and four aces, while Maddie Vermeulen chipped in 10 kills, 28 digs and three aces. Kayla Olson had 27 assists and 17 digs for a double-double win.

For Ethan, Karly Gustafson had 16 kills and five blocks, while Janane Gustafson had six kills, four aces and six digs.

Ethan (2-3) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday in Ethan. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (2-2) hosts Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Forestburg.

Kimball/White Lake 3, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

MILLER—Kimball/White Lake quickly disposed of Sunshine Bible Academy in straight sets on Tuesday night in Miller.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-5 and 25-13.

For Kimball/White Lake, Brooklyn Donald put down 17 kills on the night. Darby Deffenbaugh had 12 assists, while Carly Beckmann had eight kills to go with eight digs.

Kimball/White Lake also swept the JV match 2-0.

Kimball/White Lake (3-0) hosts Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday in White Lake.

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 3, Canistota 0

RUTLAND—Undefeated Oldham-Ramona/Rutland struggled with Canistota in the first set before coasting to a sweep in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Rutland.

Set scores were 27-25, 25-12, and 25-19.

Joie Spier had 17 kills on the night to lead the way for Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. Abby Stratton had 22 assists and both Clarissa Skyberg and Meghan Handegard had 13 digs.

For Canistota, Kalli Ortman and Kenzi Kirby both had 10 kills apiece.

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (6-0) plays James Valley Christian on Tuesday in Rutland. Canistota (1-3) hosts Viborg/Hurley on Tuesday in Canistota.

Wagner 3, Chamberlain 0

WAGNER—Wagner topped Chamberlain 3-0 in a prep volleyball match on Thursday in Wagner.

Sets scores were 25-19, 25-21, and 25-15.

The Red Raiders received quality contributions from a number of players. Jensen Holzbauer and Kristan Soukup each knocked down 15 kills. Sierra Juffer had 12 assists, while Faith Tyler had 11.

Alayne Daly had 14 kills for the Cubs. Offensively, Izzy Tyrell had 11 assists and Madison Harmon had five kills.

Wagner (2-4) plays Gregory on Tuesday in Gregory. Chamberlain (0-2) plays Burke/South Central on Tuesday in Burke.

Lyman 3, Gregory 0

PRESHO—Lyman made quick work of Gregory on Thursday night in Presho sweeping the Gorillas in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-7, and 25-15.

Powering the Lyman offense was Shelby Shindler with 15 kills and Hanna Thiry with 16 assists. On defense, Carly Uthy had eight digs and Ashton Smith had two blocks.

For Gregory, Maddie Eklund had 11 digs and Alexa Hannahs had 12 assists.

Both Lyman (2-0) and Gregory (1-2) will participate in the Gregory Tournament on Saturday.

Freeman Academy/Marion 3, Menno 0

MARION—Freeman Academy/Marion put together a solid effort in disposing of the visiting Menno Wolves in straight sets on Thursday night in Menno.

Set scores 25-15, 25-14 and 25-17.

Chelsey Heeg powered the way for the winning Bearcats with 17 kills. Amy Ptak assisted on 23 points on the night.

Ashton Vaith had nine digs in loss for Menno.

Freeman Academy/Marion (2-2) plays Scotland on Thursday in Freeman. Menno (0-2) travels to Emery on Tuesday to take on Bridgewater/Emery.

Parker 3, McCook Central/Montrose 1

MONTROSE—Parker remained undefeated after defeating McCook Central/Montrose in four sets on Thursday night in Montrose.

Set scores were 17-25, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-17.

McCook Central Montrose received solid efforts from McKenzie Dean (35 assists), Rylie Christensen (18 kills) and Lexi Olson (18 digs). Grace Leberman had four aces on the night.

For the Pheasants, McKenna Kranz had 13 kills and Harley Miles had 22 digs.

McCook Central/Montrose (3-4) travels to Volga on Tuesday to play Sioux Valley.

Hanson 3, Parkston 1

ALEXANDRIA—It took four sets, but Hanson improved to 5-0 after beating Parkston in Alexandria on Thursday night.

Set scores were 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, and 25-23.

Hannah Marquardt turned in a spectacular defensive effort for the Beavers with 64 digs. Ashley Moe put down 21 kills and Tayah Waldera had 24 set assists.

Mariah Weber and Nicky Weber kept the Trojans in the game defensively with 20 and 17 digs, respectively. Sammi Mutha had 26 set assists and Paige Semmler had 17 kills.

Hanson won both the JV and C-Team matches.

Hanson (5-0) plays Howard on Tuesday in Howard. Parkston (3-3) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Tuesday in Parkston.

Scotland 3, Viborg-Hurley 0

SCOTLAND—Scotland took care of Viborg-Hurley in straight sets on Thursday night in Scotland.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-18, and 26-24.

It was Taylor Gall leading the way for the Highlanders with 15 kills on the night. Bella Vitek had three blocks and Taylor Bietz had 28 set assists to go along with five aces.

The Cougars were led by Stephanie Murphy with five kills, two blocks, and eight digs.

Scotland (2-1) travels to Gayville on Tuesday to play Gayville-Volin. Viborg-Hurley (2-4) plays Canistota on Tuesday in Canistota.

Bridgewater-Emery 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

TRIPP—Bridgewater-Emery picked up its first win of the season on Thursday night in Tripp by downing Tripp-Delmont/Armour in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-16 and 25-18.

The Huskies got solid defensive efforts from Hannah Harberts, Libby Bailey, and Katelyn Kotas who each finished with nine digs apiece. Kadra Kayser had 10 kills on offense.

Erica Koster paced Tripp-Delmont/Armour with 13 set assists, two blocks and one ace.

Bridgewater-Emery (1-2) plays Menno in Emery on Tuesday. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-2) plays Avon on Tuesday in Avon.

Howard 3, Freeman 1

HOWARD—Howard improved to 3-1 on the young prep volleyball season after taking down the Freeman Flyers on Thursday night in Howard.

Set scores were 25-19, 19-25, 25-15 and 25-17.

Citori Rentz led the way for the Howard Tigers with 15 assists. Sarah Borgers had eight kills and Hilary Albrecht had seven digs.

Defensively for the Flyers, Jaimie Glanzer had 18 digs. Ashley Glanzer and Dayna Roth paced the offense with eight kills each.

Howard (3-1) hosts Hanson on Tuesday in Howard. Freeman (2-2) travels to Gayville on Thursday to play Gayville-Volin.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Corsica-Stickney 0

CORSICA—Mount Vernon/Plankinton picked up its second win of the season with a convincing win over Corsica-Stickney on Thursday night in Corsica.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-12 and 25-16.

For Mount Vernon/Plankinton, Camie Walz posted seven digs to go along with Erin Denning's 13 assists.

Corsica-Stickney received 17 digs from Bridget Burke and 12 digs from Courtney Menning.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (2-0) plays Ethan on Tuesday in Ethan. Corsica/Stickney (0-2) travels to Wolsey to play Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3, Avon 0

NEW HOLLAND—It was Andes Central/Dakota Christian coming out on the winning side of a back-and-forth five set contest against Avon on Thursday night in New Holland.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, and 17-15.

For the Thunder, Beulah Black Cloud had 10 kills and 22 digs, while Megan Mudder added 10 kills and 12 assists both turned in double-doubles. Taylor Gray directed the offense with 25 assists.

Livi Jurrens put down 17 kills on the night for the Pirates. Kacie Mudder turned in 13 kills of her own to go along with her seven blocks and 19 digs.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian (1-3) plays Parkston on Tuesday in Parkston. Avon (0-3) hosts Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday in Avon.

Winner 3, Valentine (Neb.) 0

WINNER—Winner picked up its first win of the season against Valentine, Nebraska, during its home triangular on Thursday.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-13 and 26-24.

Abby Marts put down 13 kills in the winning effort to go along with Madyson Frazier's 23 assists and Alexis Richey's 30 digs.

Ainsworth (Neb.) 3, Winner 2

WINNER—Winner came up just short of picking up their second win of the night as Ainsworth, Nebraska, snuck by the Warriors 3-2 on Thursday night in Winner.

Set scores were 13-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 and 15-13.

In the losing effort, Madyson Frazier posted 33 assists and 10 digs. Abby Marts powered the offense with 22 kills.

Claire Steinhauser had 39 kills for Ainsworth, Nebraska.

Winner (1-4) plays Bennett County in Winner on Tuesday.

Mitchell Christian 3, Iroquois 0

IROQUOIS—Mitchell Christian earned a 3-0 win over Iroquois in a prep volleyball match on Thursday in Iroquois.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-19 and 25-18.

Kaitlyn Asmus led the way for MCS with seven kills and nine aces. Grace Garrels had five kills and Erica Thompson added 13 set assists. Sarah Morris had five digs for the Golden Eagles.

Iroquois won the JV match 2-0.

Mitchell Christian (2-0) plays Wessington Springs on Tuesday in Mitchell.

Statewide volleyball scores

Alcester-Hudson def. Gayville-Volin, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Avon, 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 17-15

Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Baltic def. Garretson, 25-10, 25-19, 25-8

Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 25-8, 25-20, 25-19

Beresford def. Canton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Bison def. Timber Lake, 25-23, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13

Bridgewater-Emery def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-11, 25-21, 25-18

Clark/Willow Lake def. Sioux Valley, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Colman-Egan def. Estelline, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15

Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-7, 25-8

Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21

Deubrook def. DeSmet, 25-17, 17-25, 25-13, 25-13

Douglas def. Sturgis Brown, 25-6, 25-14, 25-19

Edgemont def. Newell, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17, 25-12

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19

Faulkton def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-20, 25-20, 25-6

Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-27, 25-21, 22-25, 15-6

Freeman Academy def. Menno, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Groton Area def. Redfield/Doland, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Hamlin def. Flandreau, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14

Hanson def. Parkston, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23

Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23

Herreid/Selby Area def. McLaughlin, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

Highmore-Harrold def. Lower Brule, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12

Howard def. Freeman, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17

Kimball/White Lake def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-5, 25-13

Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19

Leola/Frederick def. Edmunds Central, 25-8, 25-11, 25-8

Lyman def. Gregory, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15

Milbank Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-13, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20

Mitchell def. Aberdeen Central, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 15-7

Mitchell Christian def. Iroquois, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18

Mobridge-Pollock def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-15, 16-25, 18-25, 15-13

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-11, 25-8, 25-8

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Canistota, 27-25, 25-12, 25-19

Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Potter County def. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., 25-18, 25-15, 25-10

Rapid City Christian def. Wall, 19-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-16

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Ethan, 19-25, 27-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12

Scotland def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 25-16

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-11, 25-17, 16-26, 26-24

Sisseton def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

South Sioux City, Neb. def. Vermillion, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16

Sully Buttes def. Miller, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18

Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Tea Area, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11

White River def. New Underwood, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-7

Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16

Yankton def. Brookings, 15-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8

Winner Triangular

Ainsworth, Neb. def. Winner, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13

Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-14, 25-13, 26-24