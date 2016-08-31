Goldammer elected into SD Senior Games Hall of Fame

Goldammer was inducted into the South Dakota Senior Games Hall of Fame on Saturday in Aberdeen after competing in the games for 12 years.

"It was a real honor and a real surprise," Goldammer said about the honor. "I never dreamt I'd receive something like that when I started in the games 12 years ago."

The Mitchell resident started competing in the games at 70 years old and in 2006, she received the outstanding female athlete award at the games.

"That gave me the incentive to really work hard," Goldammer said. "I've been very honored to receive all of these awards."

In 2007 and 2008, Goldammer won the senior games in Lower Brule and earned a star quilt both times.

Goldammer, 82, said she enjoys all of the events. She bowls weekly in the Tuesday morning seniors bowling league in Mitchell.

"I enjoy most any sport," Goldammer said. "I have a few years under my belt."

In 2009, Goldammer competed in the national senior games in San Jose, California. She said she "didn't make a fool of herself and didn't come in last," so she left the senior games happy.