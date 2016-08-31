JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Mitchell native Jacob Rice carded a team-best 148 to help Jamestown University win the Bismarck State Invitational on Monday. The Jimmies shot a 606 and beat second-place Minnesota State Community and Technical College--Fergus Falls by 13 strokes.

Rice shot a 73 on the first day and a 75 on the second day.

The Jimmies finished second at their home meet at the Jamestown Country Club on Wednesday. Jamestown carded a 293. Rice placed second with a 71.

Jamestown does not play again until Sept. 11 at the two-day Bemidji State Open.

Hohn, SD Mines start season next week

RAPID CITY—Parkston graduate Garret Hohn and the South Dakota School of Mines men's golf team will start their season next week.

The Hardrockers will begin their season at the Wolfpack Invitational at Colorado State University-Pueblo on Monday and Tuesday in Pueblo, Colorado.

The Hardrockers have 15 athletes on their roster. Hohn is one of three freshmen that could contribute this season. The other two freshmen are Brock Elhers of Evanston, Wyoming, and Andrew Muesing of Blaine, Minnesota.

"Brock is shooting the lowest rounds on the team right now. That's great to see as a freshman," South Dakota Mines coach Kirk Allison said. "Andrew is also pretty solid right now and Garret is showing a lot of potential as well."

Doom begins senior season for Northwestern

Setter Jessa Doom recently began her senior season for the Northwestern College volleyball team.

The Wagner graduate is leading the Red Raiders with 205 assists this season. She also has 60 digs, 18 kills and two aces.

She dished out 49 assists to go along with 12 digs and five kills in Northwestern's 3-1 win vs. Jamestown University last Saturday. Doom had 46 assists, 10 digs and six kills in Northwestern's 3-0 win against Dakota State on Wednesday.

Doom earned honorable mention all-conference honors last season and led the Great Plains Athletic Conference in assists per set (11.5).

The Red Raiders are 3-6 this season.