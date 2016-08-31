ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bob Nielson era begins today in the Land of Enchantment as the University of South Dakota opens up its 2016 college football campaign at the University of New Mexico.

The game will be played at 8 p.m. today at University Stadium in Albuquerque.

Aside from the former Western Illinois coach's debut as the Coyotes' head man, much of the conversation has centered around who USD will start under center. Senior Ryan Saeger, former Minnesota Gopher Chris Streveler and redshirt freshman Austin Simmons are all in the mix, while the Coyotes didn't announce a starter prior to the game. Nielson will use a spread offense and a 4-3 defense for USD, which brings back eight offensive starters.

Coached by former Notre Dame coach Bob Davie, the Lobos were 7-6 last year and lost the New Mexico Bowl (played in their home stadium) 45-37 to Arizona.

If you're looking for a stat in the Coyotes' favor, New Mexico is 2-8 in their last 10 season-opening games. Expect to see the Lobos run the ball a lot in the game today; they had the nation's ninth-best rushing offense in 2015, cruising to 253 yards per game and 42 touchdowns for the season on the ground.

South Dakota State University (0-0) at Texas Christian University (0-0)

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Jackrabbits would love to replicate their 2015 season-opening win over a Big 12 team Saturday. But this isn't Kansas, as No. 13-ranked TCU will provide plenty of problems for SDSU's upset dreams.

SDSU and TCU will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a game that will be televised on Fox Sports North.

The Jacks will start sophomore Taryn Christion at quarterback, who was 3-1 as a starter a year ago and beat out senior Zach Lujan for the starting job late last month. Christion will likely target Jake Weineke — who has had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons — in the passing game. SDSU stunned Kansas in last year's season opener, winning 41-38 at Lawrence, which ended up being the first of 12 losses for KU in a winless year. SDSU reached the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for a fourth straight year but were met with a first-round loss at Montana.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs are likely one of the best teams the Division I-era Jackrabbits have ever faced. Picked to finish second in the Big 12, TCU is ranked in the preseason poll for ninth time in 11 years and they bring back 13 starters from last year's team that finished 11-2. TCU has won 13 straight home games and bring in Kenny Hill at quarterback. Hill vaulted to stardom at Texas A&M two years ago, seemingly to replace Johnny Manziel. But off-the-field problems saw him leave the Aggies for the Horned Frogs, leading to his likely debut on Saturday.

University of Sioux Falls (0-0) at St. Cloud State University (0-0)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Coming off its first Division II playoff berth in school history, the University of Sioux Falls will look for more starting today at St. Cloud State University.

The Cougars and Huskies will tussle at 6 p.m. today at Husky Stadium.

USF was 9-3 last year and is 40-15 since moving to Division II. The team has been 13-2 in its last 15 season-opening games. Two-time Harlon Hill Award candidate Luke Papilion is back at quarterback for the Cougars.

In his ninth season as coach, former USF coach Scott Underwood leads St. Cloud State, which has had eight straight winning seasons and had a 6-5 finish in 2015. Quarterback Nate Meyer and receiver Jameson Parsons make up a dynamic offensive duo for SCSU.

USF won the last meeting in the series, which was a 36-0 victory in 2014.

Northern State University (0-0) at Augustana University (0-0)

SIOUX FALLS — In-state foes Augustana and Northern State will open the season Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at Kirkeby-Over Stadium in Sioux Falls.

The Vikings enter the 2016 season under the direction of fourth-year head coach Jerry Olszewski, who led the Vikings to a 9-3 record and the program's fourth NCAA Playoff appearance in 2015. Augustana was picked to finish second in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, only behind Minnesota State-Mankato.

Northern State has been picked to finish sixth in the conference and was 6-5 last year, sharing the North Division crown with Minnesota-Duluth. Garretson native Chad Stoterau was picked as the division's preseason player of the year after making 51 tackles a year ago as a defensive lineman.

Saturday's game will be the 36th all-time meeting between Augustana and Northern State. The Vikings are 28-6-1 all-time against Northern State and have won 10 straight games over the Wolves. Augustana and Northern State last met on Sept. 20, 2014 in Aberdeen, a 48-17 win for the Vikings.

William Jewell College (Mo.) (0-0) at South Dakota School of Mines (0-0)

RAPID CITY — Coach Zach Tinker and the Hardrockers at the South Dakota School of Mines are ready to begin the 2016 season Saturday with a game against William Jewell, of Liberty, Missouri.

Tinker took over the job in February from previous coach Stacy Collins, who took a job with Utah State as the special teams coordinator. The Hardrockers were 6-5 last year and concluded the season with a home game against William Jewell on Nov. 14. In that game, Mines won 35-14, despite being outgained 558 to 479 in the game.

The Cardinals are members of the Great Lakes Valley Conference and were tied for fourth place last year in the league, finishing 4-7 for the season. William Jewell is picked to finish eighth in the nine-team league this season.

Black Hills State University (0-0) at Adams State College (0-0)

ALAMOSA, Colo. — After not winning a game a year ago, Black Hills State opens the 2016 season on the road for the fifth-straight season, this time to face the Adams State Grizzlies.

The Yellow Jackets have lost 12 straight games and seven straight season-opening contests. Black Hills State returns 15 starters from last season, including 1,000-yard rusher Phydell Paris and Ryan Hommel, who threw for 2,374 yards as a true freshman. BHSU was picked to finish 10th in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, ahead of South Dakota Mines in the 11-team league.

Adams State was 3-8 last season and has won all five meetings with the Yellow Jackets. The Grizzlies were picked to finish seventh in the conference coaches' preseason poll.

Dakota State University (1-0) at Dordt College (0-0)

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — After defeating in-state rival Dakota Wesleyan University, the Dakota State Trojans will hit the road again to face another Great Plains Athletic Conference opponent in Dordt on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Open Space Field.

In the 34-30 win in Mitchell on Aug. 27, Madison's Jacob Giles threw for a career-high 361 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Austin Opdahl. The effort earned Giles offensive player of the week honors in the North Star Athletic Association. DSU also had an all-time school-best 34 first downs in the game, which had nine lead changes.

For Dordt, this will be the ninth season of football for the school, which finished 2-9 a year ago. That included a 28-24 loss at Dakota State in last season's opener. The Defenders were picked to finish last in the nine-team GPAC.

Lawrence University (0-0) at Presentation College (0-0)

ABERDEEN — The Presentation College season opens Saturday in Aberdeen against Lawrence University, which hails from Appleton, Wisconsin.

Game time is 1:30 p.m. at Swisher Field.

The Saints were 4-6 a year ago in the North Star Athletic Association and were picked to finish fifth in the seven-team league in 2016. The team brings back seven starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Austin Eggl.

Lawrence, which was 1-9 last season, will play PC for the first time. The Vikings were picked to finish 10th in the 11-team Midwest Conference.