Kimball/White Lake sweeps Ethan

Brooklyn Donald powered Kimball/White Lake with 10 kills. Whitney Hinker led the Wildkats with 16 digs. Darby Deffenbaugh recorded five aces and Heather Munsen had 11 assists in the win.

Karly Gustafson led the Rustlers with 11 kills. Kailey Finer and Rachel Hawkins both had 12 digs. Kacey Bartscher led Ethan with 11 assists.

Kimball/White Lake (2-0) will play tonight at Sunshine Bible Academy in Miller. Ethan (2-2) will play tonight at Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in Woonsocket.