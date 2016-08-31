SALEM—Chamberlain's Ella Byers picked up another victory in the young cross country season, winning the girls 5K by nearly a minute at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational Tuesday in Salem.

Byers, the defending Class A girls champion, crossed the finish line in 18 minutes and 23 seconds. Madeline Hursey, of Flandreau, finished second in 19:10 and Winner Area's Sidda Schuyler, a seventh-grader, finished in third place in 19:21.

That run helped the Warriors to a team title, edging out Mount Vernon/Plankinton. Winner Area had 27 points, while the Titans had 30. Chloe Bartels finished 15th and Jaclyn Laprath was 16th for Winner Area. Mount Vernon/Plankinton was led by Lorna Gregerson's fourth-place time in 19:41.

In the boys race, West Central won the team title with three runners in the top-five, including Derick Peters, who won the race in 15:23. Scoring only the top-three runners, the Trojans had just eight team points in the race.

Kray Person was third for Burke/South Central, finishing in 16:23. Jonah Murtha helped Ethan/Parkston finish third as a team, with his own eighth-place finish (17:17) and Mitchell Christian's Alec Nelson was ninth, finishing in 17:20. Luke Knutson was 21th in the race, helping MCS take home ninth place in an 18-team field.

In the girls junior varsity race, Mitchell Christian's Adaya Plastow won the 3K race in 13:19, topping Canistota's Lexi Tieszen by 27 seconds.

MCM Invitational

Tuesday at Salem

Girls varsity 5K

Team scores: 1. Winner Area 27, 2. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 30, 3. Ethan/Parkston 32, 4. Flandreau 33, 5. Garretson 48, T6. Dell Rapids 56, T6. Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, 8. West Central 74, 9. Howard 79, 10. De Smet 89, 11. Menno 124, 12. James Valley Christian 131.

Individual results (top 15): 1. Ella Byers, Chamberlain, 18:23; 2. Madeline Hursey, Flandreau, 19:10; 3. Sidda Schuyler, Winner Area, 19:21; 4. Lorna Gregerson, MVP, 19:41; 5. Christina Vogel, DR St. Mary, 19:48; 6. Shaylee Hoff, Dell Rapids, 19:53; 7. Carmen Hoff, Garretson, 20:01; 8. Riley Hallman, Tri-Valley, 20:17; 9. Abby McDonald, TV, 20:19; 10 .Lexy Leischner, Ethan/Parkston, 20:21; 11. Lindsey Roth, E/P, 20:22; 12. Ella Heinitz, DRSM, 20:23; 13. Rachel Kindt, Garretson, 20:25; 14. Tay Westendorf, MVP, 20:27; 15. Chloe Bartels, Winner Area, 20:30.

Boys varsity 5K

Team scores: 1. West Central 8, 2. James Valley Christian 17, 3. Ethan/Parkston 34, 4. Burke/South Central 68, 5. Viborg-Hurley 74, 6. McCrossan 77, 7. Garretson 85, 8. Flandreau Indian School 92, 9. Mitchell Christian 93, 10. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 101, 11. Dell Rapids St. Mary 102, 12. Winner Area 109, 13. Baltic 111, 14. Dell Rapids 120, 15. Flandreau 126, 16. Bon Homme 148, 17. De Smet 159, 18. Chester Area 183.

Individual results (top 15): 1. Derick Peters, West Central, 15:23; 2. Braden Peters, WC, 15:46; 3. Kray Person, Burke/SC, 16:23; 4. Colton Schweigert, JVC, 16:59; 5. Carter Ulrich, WC, 17:06; 6. Kedric Brantner, JVC, 17:08; 7. Darrian Hood, JVC, 17:16; 8. Jonah Murtha, E/P, 17:17; 9. Alec Nelson, MCS, 17:20; 10. Elijah Pierret, Garretson, 17:24; 11. Tucker Murtha, E/P, 17:27; 12. Dane Allison, FA/Marion, 17:31; 13. Caden Ideker, WC, 17:34; 14. Connor Libis, DRSM, 17:36; 15. Carter Wynja, Dell Rapids, 17:38.