Mitchell outlasts Yankton for dual win

Mitchell's Ethan Huber tees off on Hole No. 1 during the Kernels' Marchand Cup dual at Yankton on Tuesday.

YANKTON—For the second year in a row, the Mitchell High School boys golf team claimed the Rob Marchand Memorial Cup.

Mitchell outlasted Yankton 13-11 in a Ryder Cup style golf dual on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton.

"We had a pretty good lead going into the singles (portion of the event) and then we kind of had to hold on for dear life," MHS head coach Mark Horan said. "We got the job done."

Scoring was kept in three different ways. The first six holes were a four-team best ball, holes 7-12 were a four-man scramble and holes 13-18 were individual match play.

In the four-team best ball, Mitchell recorded 3.5 points, while Yankton picked up 2.5 points. In the scramble, Mitchell finished with four points and Yankton had two. The Bucks made up some ground in the match play, taking 6.5 points to the Kernels' 5.5, but Mitchell held on for the 13-11 win.

Horan said Mitchell's Kade Clark clinched the match on the 18th green, while Jakob Studer added "a little gravy" to win by winning the final pairing of the day.

This is the third year of the Rob Marchand Memorial Cup, which was named in memory of Rob Marchand, who graduated from Yankton and coached golf in Mitchell before his death in 2014.

"They really like the partner aspect and some of them got a little tight when they were playing their own ball," Horan said. "We had some courageous efforts and the biggest difference was our depth."

Each team had 12 golfers compete in the event.

"I think it's probably our favorite event of the year," Horan said. "The kids love the format because it's something different. It's more of a team-concept and adds a lot of different aspects. They like it."

Mitchell competes in the Chamberlain Invitational on Thursday in Chamberlain.

Buck-Kernel Challenge

Tuesday in Yankton

Four ball (best ball) — Holes 1-6

Cade Carpenter and Sam Mock (M) def. Michael Frick and Jimmie Cunningham (Y), 2 up; AJ Fernandez and Austin Frick (Y) def. Ethan Huber and Dillon Adams, 2 up; Nick Bennett and Max Dailey (M) halved Dalton Maibaum and Simon Hacecky (Y); Gavin Haselhorst and Jerry Kosmatka (Y) def. Taylor Uithoven and Tate Krcil (M), 2 up; Kade Clark and Max Tupper (M) def. Jace Tramp and Kyle Withrow (Y), 2&1; Sam Helleloid and Jakob Studer (M) def. Chris Sternhagen and Jason Rock (Y), 2&1.

Scramble — Holes 7-12

M. Frick and Cunningham (Y) def. Carpenter and Mock (M), 2 up; Fernandez and A. Frick (Y) def. Huber and Adams (M), 2&1; Bennett and Dailey (M) def. Maibaum and Hacecky (Y), 2 up; Uithoven and Krcil (M) def. Haselhorst and Kosmatka (Y), 2&1; Helleloid and Studen (M), 3&2.

Singles — Holes 13-18

M. Frick (Y) def. Carpenter (M), 2&1; Cunningham (Y) def. Mock (M), 1 up; Huber (M) def. Fernandez (Y) 4 up; A. Frick (Y) def. Adams (M), 2 up; Maibaum (Y) def. Bennett (M), 2&1; Hacecky (Y) def. Dailey (M), 3&1; Uithoven (M) def. Haselhorst (Y), 1 up; Krcil (M) def. Kosmatka (Y), 1 up; Clark (M) def. Tramp (Y), 1 up; Withrow (Y) def. Tupper (M), 1 up; Sternhagen (Y) halved Helleloid (M); Studer (M) def. Rock (Y), 4 up.