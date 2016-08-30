Mitchell Christian earns first volleyball win

The Mitchell Christian volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 win over Sunshine Bible Academy on Tuesday in Mitchell.

Colette Haag and Charlotte Haag each had five kills and four aces in the win, while Grace Garrels added four kills and seven digs. Erica Thompson had 16 assists and four aces.

For Sunshine Bible Academy, Dori Brockel had seven kills and seven digs.

MCS won the JV game 2-0.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) plays Iroquois on Thursday in Iroquois.