Four Angels lead amateur baseball all-tournament team

Four players from the Class B state champion Alexandria Angels led the all-tournament team which was announced on Tuesday.

Runner-up Garretson had three players named to the team—Mike Stephenson, Patrick Whetham and Dustin Steckler, while Winner/Colome also had four players named—Derek Graesser, Austin Richey, Ryan Richey and Reed Harter.

The rest of the Class B all-tournament team includes: Jason Schmidt (Dimock-Emery), Jared Donahue (Dell Rapids Mudcats), Neil Nagle (Parkston Mudcats), Brady Nolz (Parkston Mudcats), Sutton Masat (Redfield), Brian Zeman (Kimball/White Lake), Rob Lind (Colman), Rand Thygesen (Crofton), Justin Downes (Mount Vernon/Plankinton), Travis Gant (Plankinton) and Tyson Paulson (Groton Locke Electric).

The Class A team had four players for the state champion Renner Monarchs—Brian McGuire, Derek Quame, Corey Vasquez, Nic Peterson and Jason Nyhus.

Other members include: Chad Ellingson (Aberdeen), Michael Babcock (Aberdeen), Carter Roach (Castlewood), Austin Stubbs (Castlewood), Derek Fischer (Sioux Falls Brewers), Bryce Ahrendt (Sioux Falls Brewers), Charlie Dubanoski (Sioux Falls Brewers) and Zac Smith (Sturgis).