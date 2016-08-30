Mitchell dance team finishes ninth in opener

WATERTOWN — The Mitchell High School competitive cheer and dance team opened its season Tuesday, with the dance team taking ninth place at the Watertown Invitational.

MItchell scored 176.33 points in the dance competition in a field of 12 teams, with Sioux Falls Washington winning the team championship with 259.5 points. In the various categories, Mitchell was fourth in hip-hop, eighth in jazz and 11th in pom.

Mitchell finished 13th out of 14 teams in the competitive cheer division, scoring 166 points, while Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the team crown with 229 points.

Kernels travels to Pierre for the Pierre Invitational at 11 a.m. Saturday.