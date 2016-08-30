In his four seasons playing football for Bon Homme head coach Byron Pudwill, Kortan has never missed a practice.

"He's a practice guy, he loves practice," Pudwill said. "He's a leader when it comes to sprints and he just loves sports. He's yelling, screaming and having a good time."

For Kortan, attending practice is just one of perks of competing in the sport of football.

"It's all a mindset," Kortan said. "It's about taking care of your body, stretching after practice. I just hate to miss practice. It's just the way I think, I guess."

Pudwill praised his senior standout for being a true four-sport (football, basketball, track and baseball), student-athlete and being a leader in the classroom for the Cavaliers.

On the field, Kortan shined in Bon Homme's 46-27 season-opening win over Miller on Friday in Tyndall. Kortan scored six touchdowns, finishing the game with 15 carries for 288 yards rushing and adding three catches for 55 yards receiving.

"It seemed like it was one of those magical games," Pudwill said about Friday night. "He had crazy numbers. He's super good when he's out in the open. If you get Chase in space, it's a good thing. He's super fast, super quick and super shifty."

The playmaker opened the game with a 34-yard touchdown run and sealed the win with an 83-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

For his efforts on Friday night, Kortan has been named The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, a weekly award voted upon by the newspaper's sports staff.

"I just wanted to come out and have a good start to the season," Kortan said about Friday's win. "We came out and established the running game. Our line blocked good and I just found open holes."

Finding the end zone wasn't hard for Kortan last year, as he finished the season with 26 touchdowns. After scoring six touchdowns in the season-opener, it's safe to say Kortan wants to score each time he touches the ball.

"Yeah, I'd like to think that," Kortan said with a laugh. "That's my mentality every time I get the ball, I want to score six."

The 6-foot, 180-pound speedster is used a variety of different roles for the Cavaliers, both on offense and defense. Pudwill said the team uses Kortan as a running back, slot back, receiver and even quarterback on offense. Kortan is a jack of trades on defense as well, playing linebacker, defensive end and safety.

"We try to move him around," Pudwill said. "We want to try and kind of disguise him. Move him around so no one can pin him down in just one spot."

Playing in four of five different positions in a game is a welcomed challenge for Kortan.

"I love it, it keeps me busy," Kortan said. "You have to know a lot of stuff, it's challenging at times, but also a lot of fun."

After totaling 2,048 all-purpose yards as a junior, Kortan has his sights set on even higher numbers in 2016. He got off to a good start, averaging nearly 25 yards per carry in Friday's win.

For both Pudwill and Kortan, 2016 is only the second year the coach and player have competed in nine-man football. As recently as 2014, Bon Homme was still competing in Class 11B.

The shift down to nine-man football wasn't an easy transition for the team last year, but Bon Homme still finished with a winning record. The Cavaliers went 6-4 and lost to Webster Area 35-28 in the quarterfinals.

"The first couple games starting at nine-man last year were a little shaky," Kortan said. "Defense is a lot harder, but offense is easier with two-less guys chasing you. I think we're starting to get the hang of it."

Alongside junior quarterback Bryce Scieszinski, Kortan and the Cavaliers hope to end their season with a trip to Vermillion.

"(Class) 9AA is crazy good this year," Pudwill said. "There is five or six teams that could end up playing in the comfort of the DakotaDome in November. We just hope to keep going and hopefully stay healthy and make a nice run."

Kortan, who won the Class A long jump and placed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state track and field meet, said he's enjoying his senior year and will make a decision about his future later this year.

"I love every sport I do," said Kortan, who is also a baseball standout. "This is my last high school season of football, so I'm going to enjoy it and we'll see where it takes me."