Inaugural Kernel Bowl dubbed a success

Mitchell team captains Spencer Mohr (55), Spencer Neugebauer (8), Chris Wahlen (11) and Cody Riechelt (31) make their way out to midfield for the coin toss prior to the game against the Harrisburg Tigers on Saturday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

More than five months of planning paid off as the inaugural Kernel Bowl concluded after a full day of successful events on Saturday.

While the football game against Harrisburg didn't turn out in Mitchell's favor, it didn't stop the organizers of the event from hearing plenty of compliments about the successful day.

"It went relatively smooth," said Lisa Neugebauer. "We found some things we want to work on and make better, but for the most part, we found it was a good way to add team-building things. Hopefully, we can get more sports involved next year."

The day started with a 5K run, which had more than 80 runners participate. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament and youth football camp followed, while the Mitchell High School cross country team hosted its first meet on the year as well.

Throughout the day, Kernel Bowl Co-Chairwoman Kim Mohr said the amount of attendees was "overwhelming."

"It was good to see the whole community rally behind the event," Mohr said.

Later in the afternoon, tailgating in preparation to the football game include games, inflatables and food. Before Saturday's event more than $40,000 had been raised by Mitchell Athletic Booster Club, which benefits all 19 school-sanctioned Kernel sports.

"This group worked really well together and the community pulled together," MABC President Fran Rietveld said. "Our community is awesome to work with and it's just been a great day. We appreciated everything that everyone has done."

Building up to the game, five skydivers entertained the large crowd before landing on the middle of the field bringing in the game balls. Before the game inaugural Kernel Bowl footballs were given to both schools and after the game more Kernel Bowl footballs were given to the outstanding back — Harrisburg's Hunter Headlee, and the outstanding lineman — Briggs Havlik.

It all equaled a successful start for the Kernel Bowl, which hopes to continue to grow in size in the future.

"There's several things we could change, but not knowing how many people were going to come was the hardest part," Kristi Soukup said. "Seeing such a huge crowd will make a difference in how we plan for next year."