Dakota Wesleyan's Gaige Marshall (26) is tackled by Dakota Wesleyan's Nathan Dahl (42) during a game on Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

The rivalry between Dakota Wesleyan University and Dakota State University might have cranked up a notch last Friday.

Dakota State's thrilling 34-30 win over No. 16 Dakota Wesleyan at Joe Quintal Field snapped a five-game losing streak against its rival located 70 miles away.

"Any win is great, first win is awesome, beating DWU, I mean ... I can't explain that," Dakota State coach Josh Anderson said after Friday's win.

It was Anderson's first win over Dakota Wesleyan during his eight-year tenure as DSU's coach. It was also the first win for DSU over DWU since 2004. The series took a six-year hiatus from 2005-10.

"It feels great," Dakota State quarterback Jacob Giles said. "That is what we have been working for all offseason, to start the season off 1-0. (You) can't have a better feeling."

There was a different tone on the DWU sidelines afterward.

"It is frustrating to lose any game, obviously, but I thought our guys played hard," Dakota Wesleyan coach Ross Cimpl said.

Friday's outcome might have added another element to the rivalry, as the Tigers have dominated it in recent games. DWU also still holds the all-time series lead 39-31-1.

"Now with us winning, it just makes this game even more important every year," Anderson said. "Like it wasn't already."

Cimpl always tells his players to enjoy a victory for 24 hours and get over a loss during the same time.

That could be tough after Friday's defeat.

"That is easier said than done most times," Cimpl said. "It is the first game of the season. We have got 10 games left and what we want to do with that is really what we need to figure out and I think we have got a team that is going to be hurting. They are hurting right now, but the sun is going to come up up tomorrow and we have to go back to work."

Loudenburg shines in debut

Dakota Wesleyan redshirt freshman running back Luke Loudenburg impressed in his first collegiate action.

The Howard graduate had just three carries, but managed 24 yards for an impressive eight yards per carry. The 5-foot-6 speedster made a bigger impact on special teams.

He had three kickoff returns for 107 yards (35.7 average). Loudenburg's biggest return was a 59-yarder in the fourth quarter that set DWU's offense at the 23-yard line.

"We knew Loudenburg is an explosive player," Giles said. "He had 50 some touchdowns in high school. So knew he was going to bring something. We weren't surprised."

DWU was unable to capitalize on the kickoff return as DSU won the game with a late goal line stand.

Friday Night Lights—college style

The contest was played on a Friday night due to a scheduling conflict with the inaugural Kernel Bowl, which was played the following night.

There were other area high school games in the area, but the game still drew 3,500 people.

"Total respect for DWU, their players, their coaches and their fans," Anderson said. "They made it very, very difficult for us to get our plays audibled, but that is the fun part of this game."

Up next

Dakota Wesleyan will host Tabor College at 1 p.m. Saturday at Joe Quintal Field as part of the second annual Great Plains Athletic Conference/Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The KCAC teams hosted the first set of the non conference games last season. The GPAC went 9-1 in the first year of the GPAC/KCAC Challenge in 2015. The GPAC teams will host the games this year.

The matchups are determined by teams finish in their respective conference standings. The No. 1 team in the GPAC will play the No. 1 team in the KCAC and the No. 2 team in each conference will face each other, etc.

The challenge has been extended for 2017 and 2018. The 2017 pairings will be based off this year (2016) standings and 2018 will be based off the 2017 standings.

This year's matchups were determined by the final 2014 regular season standings: Ottawa at Morningside, Sterling at Northwestern, Friends at Doane, Tabor at Dakota Wesleyan, Bethany at Hastings, McPherson at Dordt, Saint Mary at Concordia, Kansas Wesleyan at Briar Cliff and Bethel at Midland.

The Dordt vs. McPherson game will be played Saturday, Sept 10. The rest of the games are this Saturday.