Kernel cheer and dance teams pumped for season

There's plenty of energy and excitement surrounding the Mitchell High School competitive cheer and dance teams heading into the 2016 season.

Both teams open the season at the Watertown Invite today in Watertown.

"We're excited about this year, we've really grown as a team," said MHS dance coach Cassey Ver Hey said. "Our hip-hop routine is looking great."

The Kernels will compete in pom, jazz and hip-hop and will add the kick routine later in the season. After debuting their hip-hop routine during halftime of the Kernel Bowl on Saturday, Ver Hey said the team hopes to continue to build momentum each time they perform.

Mitchell's dance team continues to grow, since the team debuted in 2011. This year, Mitchell's pom routine grew from six girls last year to 16 girls this season. In total, the team has 22 girls with two seniors—Emma Hoffman and Alexis Vander Wilt.

Ver Hey pointed out freshman Trinity Schroeder as a young dancer that has stood out early in the season and added junior Kayla Armstrong is one the team leaders.

Last year, Mitchell placed 12th in the dance competition and the hip-hop routine placed sixth overall at the state meet, after taking second place at the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet.

In competitive cheer, Mitchell has 20 girls on the roster, including two seniors in Josie Dierks and Hoffman.

"We've made a lot of changes this season," MHS cheer coach Alisha Lockhart said. "We've changed choreographers, we have new uniforms but our number one focus is clean, safe, sharp routines."

The Kernels placed 13th at the Class AA state meet, while Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the 16-team competition.

Along with the dance team, Mitchell's lone home meet will be the Mitchell Invitational on Oct. 8 at the Corn Palace.

Lockhart said she thinks the team can find success throughout the season.

"We have a really experienced group," Lockhart said. "Maybe not all of them specifically to cheer but they've been in other sports and they're used to competition. They're a very athletic group and that's a good thing to have in a sport like this."