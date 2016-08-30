Tickets on sale for SDABA Hall of Fame banquet

FREEMAN—Tickets are on sale for the 2016 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association Hall of Fame banquet, which will be hosted by the Freeman Baseball Association on Sept. 24 at the Freeman Community Center.

The banquet will honor Larry Andersen, a Freeman native, Galen Swenson, a Strandburg native, Kevin Nowotny, a White Lake native, as well as Keith Sabers and Everett Bradshaw, who were Salem teammates.

The social hour begins at 5 p.m. with a meal at 6 p.m.

Contact Emily Hofer at (605) 660-4790 for ticket information and tickets must be purchased by Sept. 10.