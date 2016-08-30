Mitchell softball team drops two to Sioux Falls Lincoln

Mitchell fell 6-0 in the first game and 6-4 in the second game.

The Kernels recorded three hits in each game.

Tori Misiaszek took the loss in the first game, while Aly VanderPol took the loss in the second game. Misiaszek picked up five strikeouts, while VanderPol had three.

"We need to focus a little more on making hard contact," MHS head coach Jim Misiaszek said. "Defense played well enough to win, we just had too many walks and not enough base hits on our end."

Mitchell (2-4) plays Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Tuesday in Mitchell.