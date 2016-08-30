Tuesday at the Palace

Records: Dakota Wesleyan (2-0), Mount Marty (1-0)

Notes: This will be the first home game of the season for the DWU volleyball team as the team picked up its first two wins of season on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tigers beat Waldorf 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-20) and blanked Grace 3-0 (25-13, 25-17 and 25-15). The Tigers are led by Lauren Tadlock, who was an All-Great Plains Athletic Conference second-team selection last season. The outside hitter was second in the league in kills last season (436). ... Mount Marty earned a 3-2 win (25-23, 11-25, 27-25, 24-26 and 15-11) over Presentation College on Wednesday. The Lancers were picked to finish 11th in the GPAC this season behind DWU, which was picked 10th.

Next: DWU hosts the Corn Palace Classic volleyball tournament on Friday and Saturday.