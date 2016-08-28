MHS girls tennis team suffers first defeat

BROOKINGS—The Mitchell High School girls tennis team suffered its first loss on the season at the Brookings Jamboree on Saturday in Brookings.

Mitchell fell to Watertown 8-1 in the first match of the day and topped Brookings 9-0 in its second match of the day.

"We are closer to Watertown than the score indicates," Moller said. "We started with doubles and we lost all three doubles matches, which really took the wind out of our sails."

The lone win for the Kernels against the Arrows was in Flight 1 singles, as Sammy Pooley pulled out a 10-2 win over Allie VanDerWeide.

"That might have been the best match I've seen her play all year or through her whole career," Moller said about Pooley. "She really showed all of her skills in that match. She played a very mature match."

Against Brookings, Mitchell bounced back with a 9-0 win as Pooley picked up her second win on the day 10-2 over Brookings' Jan Ardy.

Avery Larson won No. 2 singles 10-2, Kelsey Dahme won at No. 3 singles 10-3, Kaihlen Smith pulled out a 10-3 win in No. 4 singles, Ashley Jones won 10-3 in Flight 5 singles and in No. 6 singles, Madison Bohlen won 10-0.

In doubles action, Pooley and Larson won 10-3 in No. 1 doubles, Dahme and Smith won No. 2 doubles 10-3 and Jones and Sarah Zimmerman won No.3 doubles 10-2.

"I thought they recovered well from a pretty disappointing loss," Moller said about the team's performance against Brookings. "Our experience really showed through."

It will be a full week for MHS tennis as the new tennis courts at Hitchcock Park will be dedicated on Thursday before the Kernels hosts Pierre and Yankton on Friday and then the team travels to Huron for a Quad on Saturday. Moller added the team hosts its annual serve-a-thon at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We are making it a weekend tennis celebration," Moller said. "We have a lot of hard work to do intermingled in a chaotic week. We need to have some good practices before Friday and Saturday."

Watertown 8, Mitchell 1

Singles: No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Allie VanDerWeide (W) 10-2; No. 2: Audrey Moran (W) def. Avery Larson (M) 10-6; No. 3: Abbi Cummings (W) def. Kelsey Dahme (M) 10-4; No. 4: Magan Hauger (W) def. Ashley Jones (M) 10-1; No. 5: Mackenzie McClemans (W) def. Madison Bohlen (M) 10-2; No. 6: Rachel Holien (W) def. Madison Bohlen (M) 10-2. Doubles: No. 1: VanDerWeide/McClemans def. Pooley/Larson (M) 10-7; No. 2: Moran/Cummings (W) def. Dahme/Smith (M) 10-4; No. 3: Hauger/Holien (W) def. Jones/Sarah Zimmerman (M) 10-5

Mitchell 9, Brookings 0

Singles: No. 1: Pooley (M) def. Jan Ardry (B), 10-2; No. 2: Larson

(M) def. Abby Enevoldsen (B), 10-2; No. 3: Dahme (M) def. Skylor Ness (B), 10-3; No. 4: Smith (M) def. Ziyi Zoo (B), 10-3; No. 5: Jones (M) def. Marina Du (B), 10-3; No. 6: Bohlen (M) def. Tristina Ting (B), 10-0. Doubles: No. 1: Pooley/Larson (M) def. Ardry/Enevoldsen, 10-3; No. 2: Dahme/Smith (M) def. Ness/Zoo (B), 10-4; Jones/Zimmerman (M) def. Du/Ting (B), 10-2.