Kernels earn first win of season

SPEARFISH—The Mitchell High School volleyball team picked up its first of the young season 3-0 over Spearfish on Saturday in Spearfish.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-11 and 25-20.

"We wanted to cut down on our hitting errors, which we did because we only had in eight in the whole match," MHS head coach Deb Thill said. "That was really good."

In the team's second game of the season, Mackenzie Miller led the Kernels with 11 kills and six digs, while Carly Haring added nine kills and six blocks.

Chelsea Brewster added seven kills, Lauren Larson had seven digs, Haley Burdick had three aces and Mandy Schmidt recorded 29 assists in the win.

"We're trying to keep working on our serve and serve-receive game," Thill said. "That's still a work in progress, but we had a lot of aces against Spearfish."

Mitchell also picked up wins the junior varsity, sophomore and two freshman matches against the Spartans.

"I was happy with going all the way out to Spearfish and sweeping all five matches," Thill said.

Subvarsity scores:

JV: Mitchell won 2-0. Set scores were 25-21 and 25-8. Bridget Thill led Mitchell will 11 digs, while Sage Jorgensen added nine kills and five digs.

Sophomore: Mitchell won 2-0. Set scores were 25-9 and 25-13. Brooke Flemmer had 11 assists and Payton Morgan led with five kills.

Freshman A: Mitchell won 2-0. Set scores were 25-11 and 25-13.

Freshman B: Mitchell won 2-0. Set scores were 25-12 and 25-17.