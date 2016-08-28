MHS soccer teams split in Spearfish

SPEARFISH—The Mitchell High School soccer teams split a pair of contests against Spearfish on Saturday in Spearfish.

In the girls soccer match, Mitchell topped Spearfish 2-1 and the Spartans beat the Kernels 4-0 in the boys match.

Mitchell took a 2-0 lead at halftime against Spearfish in the girls match and held on for the win. Maddy Arnold scored a goal and a shot by Becca Wahlen was deflected for an own goal by Spearfish. Grace Endorf finished the game with one assist.

In the boys match, Spearfish pulled out a 4-0 win, scoring two goals in each half.

Despite the loss, MHS boys head coach Ken Novak said the game was Mitchell's "best game we have played thus far."

Luke Novak saved a penalty kick and had 19 saves in the net for Mitchell. Kelby Escobin and Riley Kurtenbach each had a shot on a goal in the loss.

"Spearfish is a solid top-ranked team and we played them competitively and with confidence," Novak said. "We ended the match with a surge of energy. I could not be more proud of their development and effort. We played with heart for two full halves."

Novak mentioned Jordan Jelinek as a player that had a strong performance against the Spartans.

Both teams play Brandon Valley on Saturday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell.