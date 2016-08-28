PARKSTON—Northwestern won four games at the Parkston volleyball tournament on Saturday in Parkston.

Northwestern won each match 2-0, beating Wagner (25-8 and 25-13), Parkston (25-14 and 25-21), McCook Central/Montrose (25-19 and 25-18) and Arlington (25-18 and 25-8).

Against MCM, Northwestern's Evy Peterson had eight kills and two digs, while Peyton Groft added eight digs, 11 assists and two aces.

For MCM, Nicole Bies had eight digs and nine assists, while Morgan Koepsell had seven kills, one dig and one assist.

Northwestern (6-0) plays Langford Area on Thursday in Langford.

McCook Central/Montrose 2, Parkston 0

PARKSTON—Morgan Koepsell had five kills, two blocks, two aces and two digs as McCook Central/Montrose topped Region 5A foe Parkston 2-0 at the Parkston volleyball tournament on Saturday in Parkston.

Set scores were 25-18 and 25-23.

Danielle Hanson added three kills, one dig, one block and one ace.

For Parkston, Paige Semmler had 10 kills, two digs and one block, while Mariah Weber added 18 digs in the loss.

MCM (3-1) plays Chester Area on Tuesday in Chester.

McCook Central/Montrose 2, Wagner 0

PARKSTON—Danielle Hanson had six kills, two digs, two blocks and one ace as McCook Central/Montrose beat Wagner 2-0 at the Parkston volleyball tournament on Saturday in Parkston.

Set scores were 25-19 and 25-20.

Morgan Koepsell added six kills, three digs, two blocks and one ace in the win.

For Wagner, Jensen Holzbauer had four kills and one block, while Jaslynn Brugier had 11 digs.

MCM (3-1) plays Chester Area on Tuesday in Chester.

Parkston 2, Wagner 1

PARKSTON—Paige Semmler had 12 kills, two digs and three blocks as Parkston outlasted Wagner 2-1 the Parkston volleyball tournament on Saturday in Parkston.

Set scores were 25-21, 23-25 and 25-15.

Sammi Murtha had 26 assists, three kills and seven digs, while Nicky Weber recorded six kills and 15 digs in the win.

For Wagner, Jensen Holzbauer had eight kills and six digs, while Faith Tyler added four kills, nine digs, 14 assists and four aces.

Parkston (2-2) plays Avon on Tuesday in Parkston.

Parkston 2, Arlington 1

PARKSTON—Despite dropping the first set, Parkston rallied past Arlington 2-1 at the Parkston volleyball tournament on Saturday in Parkston.

Set scores were 14-25, 29-27 and 25-23.

Paige Semmler led the Trojans with eight kills and two blocks.

For Arlington, Jade Gallagher had 13 kills, two blocks and three aces in the loss.

Parkston (2-2) plays Avon on Tuesday in Parkston.

Howard 3, Sioux Valley 2

HOWARD—Hilary Albrecht's 14 kills and four aces paced Howard as the Tigers outlasted Sioux Valley 3-2 in a prep volleyball match on Saturday in Howard.

Set scores were 25-21, 21-25, 16-25, 25-23 and 15-10.

Cayla Koepsell added 10 kills and eight blocks, while Citori Rents had 28 digs and 33 assists in the win.

Howard (2-1) plays Freeman on Thursday in Howard.

Burke/South Central 3, Colome 0

BURKE—Burke/South Central topped Colome 3-0 in a prep volleyball match on Saturday in Burke.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-18 and 25-19.

Taylee Indahl had 11 kills and two aces, Tressa Bull added seven kills and block and Madison Wischmann recorded five aces and five kills for Burke/South Central in the win.

Burke/South Central (1-0) plays Winner on Tuesday in Winner. Colome (0-1) plays in the Gregory tournament on Saturday in Gregory.