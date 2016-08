ABERDEEN—The Dakota Wesleyan University women's soccer team dropped a 5-0 contest to Northern State University on Saturday in Aberdeen.

For the Tigers, Brittany Forsman and Ashtyn Cobb each had a shot on goal as NSU outshot DWU 38-6.

Golie Kira Miller had a career-high 18 saves in the loss.

DWU plays Central Christian College at 10 a.m. Saturday in McPherson, Kansas.