Tiger volleyball picks up two wins

OMAHA, Neb.—The Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team picked up a pair of wins over Waldorf College and Grace University on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

In its first two games of the season, DWU topped Waldorf 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-20) and blanked Grace 3-0 (25-13, 25-17 and 25-15).

Lauren Tadlock led DWU with 20 kills against Waldorf, while Taylor Spence had 37 digs in the win.

Against Grace, Tadlock added 15 kills and Katie Vetch finished with 10 kills.

DWU (2-0) plays Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Mount Marty College on Tuesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.