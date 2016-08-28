Kernels have strong showing at Mitchell Invite

Mitchell's Caleb Lee, right, runs as Mitchell Christian's Max Reynen, left, tries to catch him down the final stretch of the junior varsity race at the Mitchell Invitational on Saturday at Mitchell Middle School in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

Mary Krause and Jacob Jarding each placed third in their respective races to pace the Mitchell High School cross country team in its first meet of the season at the Mitchell Invite on Saturday in Mitchell.

In the girls varsity race, Mary Krause finished third overall with a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds. She was the lone Kernel competing in the varsity race, while Chamberlain's Ella Byers, the defending state champion, won the event with a time of 15:12.

"I was happy with how Mary ran," MHS head coach Keith Christensen said. "She stayed steady the whole way."

Mount Vernon/Plankinton had three girls place in the top 10 at the Mitchell Invite as Lorna Gregerson took fourth (17:38), Tay Westendorf placed fifth (17:48) and Lainey Gregerson took sixth (17:48).

In the boys race, Jarding placed third with a time of 14:48, while Miller's Cole Sargent won the event with a time of 13:57.

"Jacob Jarding has ran all summer and he ran really well," said Christensen, who credited Sargent as being a top runner in the state. "For Jacob to get third, I thought he did well."

Mitchell's Kelton Vincent placed fifth (15:04) and Lucas Moller placed inside the top 15 with a 14th place finish (15:33). Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Spens Schlict took sixth (15:06) and Platte-Geddes' Caden Tegethoff finished ninth (15:09).

In the junior varsity races, Mitchell's Gage Nelson (11:22) and Jared Mauer (11:36) finished first and second place, respectively. Hanson's Isaac Tuschen took third (11:56), while Caleb Lee placed fourth (12:01) to give Mitchell three runners in the top five.

"It surprised me," Christensen said about the JV boys race. "I've been on them quite a bit in practice. I want them to be in the top-half of the field and I want them to be competitive. They're starting to pick up on that."

Mitchell Christian's Max Reynen placed fifth (12:02) in the JV boys race.

In the JV girls race, Mitchell Christian's Adaya Plastow won the race with a time of 12:01. Four Kernels—TyAnn Hart (13:02), Annika Vermeulen (13:23), Jazmyn Brinkman (13:38) and Hannah Ziebarth (14:10)—placed in the top seven.

"All those girls can be on our varsity," Christensen said. "I'm very happy. It was good to have meet."

Wagner's Alcista Dion took second (12:06) and Chamberlain's Abby Hutmaschier placed third (12:56).

"We should've won more than one out of six races," Christensen said. "We still have some work to do."

Christensen said the team will work towards running for a minimum of 30 minutes throughout the two weeks.

The Kernels next compete in the Sioux Falls Invite on Sept. 10 in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell Invite

Saturday at Mitchell Middle School

Boys varsity (4K)

1. Cole Sargent, Miller, 13:57; 2. Trey Cosato, Redfield, 14:16; 3. Jacob Jarding, Mitchell, 14:48; 4. Dalton Howe, Refield, 14:55; 5. Kelton Vincent, Mitchell, 15:04; 6. Spens Schlicht, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 15:06; 7. Colby Gatzke, Redfield, 15:07; 8. Connor Bertsch, Miller, 15:08; 9. Caden Tegethoff, Platte-Geddes, 15:09; 10. Carter Wagner, Redfield, 15:17; 11. Tate Haiden, Wolsey-Wessington, 15:23; 12. Carsten McNeil, Redfield, 15:24; 13. Zach Jordan, Redfield, 15:26; 14. Lucas Moller, Mitchell, 15:33; 15. Layne Lewis, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 15:42.

Girls varsity (4K)

1. Ella Byers, Chamberlain, 15:12; 2. Nicolette Schmidt, Redfield, 16:09; 3. Mary Krause, Mitchell, 16:54; 4. Lorna Gregerson, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 17:38; 5. Tay Westendorf, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 17:43; 6. Lainey Gregerson, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 17:48; 7. Taylor Eitemiller, Wagner, 17:52; 8. Sydney Zeller, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 17:53; 9. Allyson Croeni Redfield, 18:05; 10. Allie Boowma, Wolse-Wessington, 18:07; 11. Ashton Jandel, Redfield, 18:12; 12. Isabel Bloom, Redfield, 18:16; 13. Chantel Haider, Wolsey-Wessington, 18:18; 14. Abby Freier, Wagner, 18:20; 15. Hallie Schmidt, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 18:22.