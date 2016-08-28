The Mitchell Tennis Association will hold an event Thursday to celebrate the expansion of the Hitchcock Park Tennis Complex.

The Mitchell Tennis Community Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hitchcock Park Tennis Picnic Shelter.

The event begins with a social, fundraiser and appetizers at 6 p.m., followed by a donor recognition and court expansion event at 6:30 p.m. A doubles mixer competition will follow at 7 p.m.

In addition to the event Thursday, the Mitchell girls tennis team will host Pierre and Yankton at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Friday and the annual Take the Cake Doubles Tennis Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Hitchcock Park.