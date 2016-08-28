Groundbreaking celebration to be held for Hitchcock Park tennis courts
The Mitchell Tennis Association will hold an event Thursday to celebrate the expansion of the Hitchcock Park Tennis Complex.
The Mitchell Tennis Community Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hitchcock Park Tennis Picnic Shelter.
The event begins with a social, fundraiser and appetizers at 6 p.m., followed by a donor recognition and court expansion event at 6:30 p.m. A doubles mixer competition will follow at 7 p.m.
In addition to the event Thursday, the Mitchell girls tennis team will host Pierre and Yankton at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Friday and the annual Take the Cake Doubles Tennis Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Hitchcock Park.