No. 3 Harrisburg rallies past No. 2 Mitchell

Mitchell's Carson Max (33) tries tackling Harrisburg's Jonah Rasmussen (10) during a game on Saturday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Harrisburg's Jack Anderson (30) eludes the outstretched arm of Mitchell's Briggs Havlik (15) while carrying the ball during a game on Saturday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

It was a true tale of two halves in a Class 11AA No. 2 vs. No. 3 showdown on Saturday night at Joe Quintal Field.

Despite a solid first-half performance, the inaugural Kernel Bowl didn't go No. 2 Mitchell's way as No. 3 Harrisburg rallied for a 27-10 Eastern South Dakota conference win.

The Kernels took a 10-0 lead into halftime, but once the third quarter began, the game changed in favor of the visitors.

"We didn't change anything, defensively, we just weren't making plays and we weren't tackling," Harrisburg head coach Brandon White said after the game. "Offensively, we just weren't playing fast. Our kids responded and came out with a lot of energy. It was awesome and a great start to the season."

Harrisburg's Hunter Headlee shook off a poor first half to lead the Tigers in the comeback victory. The junior quarterback scored three touchdowns and finished the game 10-of-19 passing for 197 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

"He had some errors, but he's a phenomenal athlete," White said about Headlee. "He makes plays with his feet. He's a very savvy kid, he had a great short-term memory and he moved on after he made an mistake."

On the flip side, the Kernel defense, which held Harrisburg to minus-2 yards rushing in the first half, struggled to get a stop in the second half as multiple starters suffered from apparent leg cramps.

"It wasn't a true indication of our football team," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "We are better than we showed here, especially in the second half. It's about staying together and continuing to play."

Harrisburg opened the second half with a 10-play, 71-yard scoring drive that was capped by a Headlee six-yard touchdown run to cut Mitchell's lead down to 10-7.

After the two teams exchanged a pair of turnovers, Harrisburg struck again to take a 14-10 lead as Headlee found Justis Clayton for a 58-yard touchdown pass that silenced the black and gold-clad fans.

"They won the game of nutrition," said VanOverschelde, referencing the numerous defensive players that were missing for large parts of the second half to cramps. "Whatever we didn't pay attention to at halftime, losing guys to leg cramps. That was the difference in the football game."

While the Harrisburg offense picked up in the second half, the Kernel offense stalled. Mitchell failed to gain a first down until late in the fourth quarter.

"Even when we had some success in that first half, we didn't get the push or the execution up front that we would've liked," VanOverschelde said. "In the third and fourth quarter, they just blew us out."

In the first quarter, Carson Max recorded the first turnover of the contest, intercepting a Headlee pass and returning it down inside the Harrisburg 10-yard line. Despite the turnover, Mitchell wasn't able to capitalize on the strong field position after three runs failed and the field goal attempt was blocked keeping the game scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

Mitchell broke through with the first points of game when Spence Neugebauer broke loose for an 82-yard touchdown run. Seth Paulson drilled the extra-point, giving Mitchell a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

"We came out and wanted to make the big hit or the big play instead of doing what we needed to do," White said. "That changed and we were fundamentally sound."

Mitchell tacked on three more points after Paulson made a 28-yard field goal, capping a 16-play drive that took 7 minutes and 8 seconds off the clock.

Harrisburg racked up 293 yards of total offense, 197 passing and 96 rushing. Jack Anderson led the Tiger ground game with 110 yards on 15 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run that sealed the win.

Clayton finished the game with four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead all receivers.

For Mitchell, Spencer Neugebauer had 14 carries for 101 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Sam Michels added 30 rushing yards on nine carries. Quarterback Chris Wahlen went 6-of-17 passing for 28 yards and one interception, while Reed Overweg hauled in two catches for 15 yards. The Kernels finished the game with 166 rushing yards and 28 passing yards for 194 yards of offense.

Defensively, Briggs Havlik led the Kernels with 10 tackles, while Neugebauer added 10 tackles and an interception. Cody Riechelt had 10 tackles, Carson Max added nine tackles with his interception and Jed Schmidt finished with six tackles and an interception.

Mitchell (0-1) will host Yankton at 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Quintal Field to continue ESD play.

"We have to pick ourselves up and find a way to prepare," VanOverschelde said. "The first game of the season doesn't define us."

NOTES: The Kernel Bowl's outstanding back was awarded to Harrisburg's Hunter Headlee, while Briggs Havlik was named the outstanding lineman. ... Mitchell named seniors Spencer Neugebauer, Spencer Mohr, Chris Wahlen and Cody Reichelt as captains before Saturday's game. The Kernels' scout team player of the week was Jarod Uher.

H 0 0 14 13 27

M 0 10 0 0 10

Scoring summary

Second quarter

M: Spencer Neugebauer 82 run (Seth Paulson kick)

M: Seth Paulson 28-yard field goal

Third quarter

H: Hunter Headlee 6 run (Mallek Nour kick good)

H: Headlee 58 pass to Justis Clayton (Nour kick)

Fourth quarter

H: Headlee 38 pass to Clayton (Nour kick)

H: Jack Anderson 45 run (kick blocked)