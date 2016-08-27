Kernels cross country brings back bigger squad

The Mitchell High School cross country teams are growing and that's a good start to improving the quality of the Kernel running squad in 2016.

Heading into today's season debut at the Mitchell Invitational, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Mitchell Middle School, the Kernels had 42 runners out for the team, which excited coach Keith Christensen. His passion has been passed on to the rest of the team, feeling energetic about this season.

"We're excited to get going," said Mitchell girls senior and team captain Mary Krause. "We know you have to have a good morale and good attitude to come every day. You have to do your best and put everything out there."

The girls team has five returning letterwinners, led by Krause. Jazmyn Brinkman-Wall, TyAnn Hart, Annika Vermeulen and Avia Haley are also back on the squad after lettering a year ago.

Christensen said he was particularly excited about Hannah Ziebarth, a junior who moved to Mitchell over the summer from Sturgis, where she was a state meet runner for the Scoopers a year ago. She said she's excited to run on flat land, as opposed to the hilly nature of western South Dakota.

"It's a lot more competitive in that regard," she said. "I don't know exactly how it will go because I haven't run a competitive meet yet but it's exciting."

The boys team brings back four runners from a year ago, including Kelton Vincent, Gage Nelson, Jacob Jarding and Lucas Moller. Moller, Jarding and Vincent were state meet qualifiers a year ago, with Moller finishing 79th in a field of 104 as a seventh-grader.

Jarding, a junior, is also a team captain, the first junior captain Christensen has ever had in his long coaching career, coaching 17 seasons for the Kernels from 1979 to 1996 and now in his second season in his second stint with MHS.

"I guess that's a pretty big role," Jarding said. "It feels pretty good knowing how much he trusts me to lead the team."

Jarding, who considered playing football this year but stayed with cross country, was Mitchell's top mile-runner during the spring track season.

"I've been working all summer and I think it will carry over and I'll be even better than I was during the spring," he said.

Christensen said he's been continuing to build energy in the program and said it will take a collective effort from everyone on the team to get it done. Mitchell's boys team was 12th at state a year ago, while the girls were 16th in Class AA.

"It starts at the beginning with everyone committed," he said on the first day of practice this season. "We will find out what kind of team we are soon enough but I'm ready to go."