No. 3 Jaguars fend off No. 4 Cowboys

Corsica-Stickney's Cordel Menning, right, runs with the football during a high school football game against Colome on Friday in Corsica. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

On the opening night of South Dakota high school football, the No. 3 Jaguars overcame a slow start to rally past the No. 4 Cowboys 16-14 on Friday in Corsica.

In the end, three turnovers—especially one costly fumble in the third quarter—doomed the Cowboys in the Region 3 contest. Trailing 14-8 with 1 minute, 14 seconds left in the third quarter, Corsica-Stickney's Hunter Johnson jumped on a Colome fumble inside the Cowboys' 5-yard line, giving the Jaguars excellent field position. A Cordel Menning 2-yard touchdown run followed by a Landon Bruinsma two-point conversion gave the Jaguars' their first lead of the game 16-8.

"That was a big play," said Colome head coach Dale Krumpus, whose team lost another fumble and threw two interceptions in the loss. "We cut those turnovers out, it could've been our game."

The fumble and quick touchdown by Corsica-Stickney proved to be the difference as both teams failed to reach to end zone for the rest of the contest.

"Both teams are really good and if you get a break like that, you have to capitalize," Jaguars coach Jason Broughton said about the Colome fumble. "I think our kids did a great job of creating the turnover and then capitalizing."

The Cowboys had three drives in the fourth quarter, but failed to move the ball down the field. Colome was forced to punt, threw an interception and a desperate hail mary attempt failed in the final seconds, giving Corsica-Stickney a win in the season opener.

"The kids stepped up and made plays," Broughton said. "That's what it comes down to."

Early in the contest, Corsica-Stickney appeared to have no answer for the Colome offense. The Cowboys scored on their first two drives, taking an early 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Colome quarterback Layton Thieman connected for two passing touchdowns, finding Kelly O'Bryan across the middle for a 33-yard strike on the first drive and hitting Holden Thieman on a 10-yard pass on the second drive. After failing on their first PAT, Will Cahoy punched in a two-point conversion run for Colome.

"We were moving the ball and the defense looked good," Krumpus said. "It was a flip of the switch in the second half. We're both two even teams, so anything could've happened."

After the first quarter, Corsica-Stickney buckled down and kept the Cowboy offense off the scoreboard, while the Jaguars scored their first points of the game on a Clayton Menning 2-yard run on fourth down. Bruinsma ran the ball in for a successful two-point conversion as Corsica-Stickney went into halftime trailing 14-8.

"We knew they would be tough out of the gates, we just had to answer back," said Bruinsma, who had 34 yards rushing in the win. "We knew we have to play all four quarters."

Cordel Menning finished the game with 16 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown, while Clayton Menning added 11 rushes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Johnson had nine tackles and two fumble recoveries, while Bryce Plamp had two interceptions for the Jaguar defense.

"We made a few adjustments on defense and got some stops," Broughton said. "They were ready to play and I don't think our guys were ready to play. But we made some adjustments and started playing like we know how to play."

For Colome, Jackson Kinzer finished the game with 100 yards rushing on 16 carries, while Cahoy had 25 yards rushing on six carries. Layton Thieman added 132 yards passing, with Holdon Thieman racking up 63 yards receiving and O'Bryan added 53 yards receiving in the loss. Matt Campbell led the Cowboy defense with seven tackles and Cahoy added six tackles.

"We have a lot of things to work on," Broughton said. "But, it's nice to work on those things after a win."

Corsica-Stickney (1-0) has a week off before hosting Burke/South Central on Sept. 9 in Corsica. Colome (0-1) plays at Gayville-Volin on Friday in Gayville.

Colome 14 0 0 0 14

C-S 0 8 8 0 16

Scoring summary:

First quarter

C: Layton Thieman 33-pass to Kelly O'Byran (Thieman run failed)

C: Thieman 10-pass to Holden Thieman (Will Cahoy run)

Second quarter

C-S: Clayton Menning 22 run (Landon Bruinsma run)

Third quarter

C-S: Cordel Menning 6 run (Bruinsma run)