Titans overtake Razorbacks in first half

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Devin Rihanek (32) finds running room through the Menno/Marion defense during a game on Friday night in Mount Vernon. (Matt Gade/Republic)

MOUNT VERNON — It was the opening night of the football season, but Mount Vernon/Plankinton looked to be in midseason form as the Titans defeated Menno/ Marion 59-8 in a contest that ended at halftime due to the 50-point mercy rule.

The Titan defense gave up only 69 total yards and didn't surrender a first down until midway through the second quarter.

"That is what we were happiest about," MVP coach Brent Olson said of his defense. "The offense will come if your defense is there and that's what we've been missing and improving on over the last couple of years. That's what we were looking for right there."

It didn't take long for MVP to hit paydirt. After forcing a short punt from the Razorbacks, the Titans marched 38 yards in five plays to score, as running back Devin Rihanek ran in from 19 yards out and with the two-point conversion MVP led 8-0.

After forcing M/M to turn the ball over on downs, the Titans' Hayden Schmidt hit Dane Rihanek on a 22-yard pass and MVP led 16-0 with 6:11 left in the opening quarter. Following a Razorbacks fumble, MVP scored three plays later, as Jesse Hastings ran 11 yards for the touchdown giving the Titans a 24-0 lead. MVP added a Devin Rihanek 75-yard touchdown run and the Titans led 31-0 after the first quarter.

The lead would increase to 51-0 with 3:33 left until halftime before M/M mounted it's only scoring drive of the game.

With 1:16 left until intermission, Gavin Pankratz scored on a 3-yard run. The two-point conversion was good and it looked like the Razorbacks would extend the game into the third quarter.

However, on the ensuing kickoff, the Titans' Dane Rihanek returned the kick 71 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was good, giving MV/P its margin of victory.

Devin Rihanek rushed for 107 yards on three carries for the Titans, scoring two touchdowns.

MVP had 25 rushing attempts for 268 yards and had 290 total yards.

"MVP is a good ball club," M/M coach Todd Obele. "We've got some work to do. We've got to improve and we have to get better. We got a lot of young guys that are learning and some guys that are older but haven't play a whole lot. If I have to take a positive out of this it's that they got some time under their belts."

MV/P (1-0) will travel to White Lake to take on Kimball/White Lake Friday, while M/M (0-1) will play Andes Central/Dakota Christian in Marion Friday.

First quarter

MVP: Devin Rihanek 19 run (Jesse Hastings run)

MVP: Dane Rihanek 22 pass from Hayden Schmidt (Hastings run)

MVP: Hastings 11 run (Jacob Clark pass from Schmidt)

MVP: Devin Rihanek 75 run (Austin Graves kick)

Second quarter

MVP: Tanner Risseeuw 10 run (pass fail)

MVP: Dane Rihanek 80 run (kick fail)

MVP: Weston Tobin 3 run (Colton Tobin run)

MM: Gavin Pankratz 3 run (Jacob Vaith pass from Pankratz)

MVP: Dane Rihanek 71 kickoff return (Hayden Haak fun)