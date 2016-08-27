Bormann qualifies for Symetra Tour golf event

Sydney Bormann, of Parkston, earned a place in the GreatLife Challenge Symetra Tour with a round of 73 during an open qualifier event on Friday.

Bormann will compete as an amateur in the event since she is a freshman golfer at South Dakota State University.

The Symetra Tour is home to the players aspiring to reach the LPGA Tour, helping athletes learn their craft and prepare for the next level of their professional golf careers.

Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls will be hosting the Symetra Tour's 2nd Annual Sioux Falls GreatLife Challenge next week. The event starts on Thursday and ends Sunday. Players from throughout the nation will travel to Sioux Falls to compete in one of the largest prize events of the season.