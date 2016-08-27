Carpenter places fifth at Huron Invite

HURON—Mitchell's Cade Carpenter carded a 75 to place in the top 5 at the Huron Invite on Friday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

Mitchell tied for seventh place at the event with a team score of 336, while Sioux Falls O'Gorman won the 15-team competition. Chamberlain finished 14th with a team score of 366.

O'Gorman's Bryce Hammer won the tournament with a 69.

Carpenter shot a 37 on the front nine and 38 on the back nine.

"Cade Carpenter had a great day," Mitchell coach Mark Horan said. "He really had a good putting day today. His speed on the putting greens were excellent today. That was the big key to his success."

Also for the Kernels, Sam Mock carded an 82 to tie for 17th.

"He was just steady like Sam always is and he had a good day for us," Horan said.

Mitchell's Ethan Huber tied for 34th with an 86, and Dillon Adams took 64th with a 93.

It was Mitchell's fourth tournament of the season, and Horan can see improvement each time on the course.

"Steady progress, but not at our goal yet," he said. "Our goal is probably 315, and we are working toward that. We are also experimenting, trying out different players to see who are going to be the six that play for us."

Mitchell competes against Yankton in a dual on Tuesday in Yankton.