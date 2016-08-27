Area football roundup: Seahawks open with 28-14 win over Beresford

BRIDGEWATER— Cole Gassman's 193 yards on 25 carries paced Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan to an opening-night victory over Beresford 28-14 on Friday in Bridgewater.

Also for BEE, Dustin Weber had nine carries for 87 yards. On defense, Weber and Colten Plagmann both had seven tackles.

The Seahawks led 21-7 at halftime.

BEE (1-0) will play Friday at Sioux Falls Christian at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls. Beresford (0-1) will head to Wagner on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BEE: Sam Arend 12 yard run (Jesse Grosdidier kick good)

BEE: Cole Gassman 11 yard run (kick good)

Second quarter

BEE: Cole Gassman 44 run (kick good)

B: Joseph Lane block punt 30 (kick good)

Third quarter

B: Joseph Lane recovered bad snap in end zone (kick good)

BEE: Grosdidier 8 run (kick good)

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 40, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

MILLER—The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central football team got off to a strong start Friday afternoon, shutting out Sunshine Bible Academy 40-0.

Trent Kingsbury had a perfect day passing for the Blackhawks, completing all three of his passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns, including a 27-yard toss to Logun Feistner and a 42-yard pass to Garrett Dean. Feistner also had a rushing touchdown and John Witte had 92 yards on nine carries and a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Alex Wormstadt, Eric Ruml and Wesley Linke each had five tackles for the Blackhawks. Linke and Aiden Wormstadt each had interceptions.

WWSSC had 228 yards, while holding SBA to just 87 yards of total offense.

The Blackhawks (1-0) take on Hanson Friday in Alexandria. SBA (0-1) heads to Tulare on Friday to meet Hitchcock-Tulare.

Scoring summary

First quarter

WWSSC: Logun Feistner 13 run (Trent Kingsbury run)

WWSSC: Feistner 27 pass from Kingsbury (John Witte run)

WWSSC: Witte 32 run (Witte run)

Second quarter

WWSSC: Wyatt Stevens 3 run (Drew Olinger pass from Kingsbury)

WWSSC: Garrett Dean 42 pass from Kingsbury (Stevens run)

Winner 46, Mobridge-Pollock 0

MOBRIDGE—No. 1-ranked Winner scored 38 points in the first half and cruised to a season-opening 46-0 win at Mobridge-Pollock Friday night.

Cameron Kuil had 97 yards on five carries including a touchdown run, while Jayden Schroeder ran for 82 yards on five carries and a touchdown and Riley Calhoon had 78 yards on eight carries for a touchdown.

Quarterback Drew DeMers was 3-for-4 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown, hauled in by Chase Kingsbury. Krockett Krolikowski had six tackles for Winner and Kingsbury had an interception.

Mobridge-Pollock had a 10-of-16 game passing from Dylan Cerney, who threw for 97 yards. Cerney had 29 yards rushing as well to lead the Tigers.

Winner gained 448 yards of offense, with 385 of those coming on the ground. M-P had 144 yards of offense, with 122 coming via the pass but the Tigers turned the ball over three times.

Winner (1-0) will take on Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Friday in Winner, while M-P (0-1) heads to Groton Area on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Kayleb Brozik 5 run (Jayden Schroeder run)

W: Chase Kingsbury 34 pass from Drew DeMers (Cameron Kuil run)

Second quarter

W: Riley Calhoon 10 run (Kuil run)

W: Kuil 57 run (run failed)

W: Schroeder 57 run (Isaac Naasz pass from DeMers)

Fourth quarter

W: Matt Smither 14 run (Zach Lapsley run)

Chamberlain 70, Crow Creek 0

CHAMBERLAIN—Chamberlain rolled to their its victory of the season as the Cubs posted 46 first quarter points en route to a 70-0 shutout.

For Chamberlain, Jazz Dominguez was a perfect passing 6 for 6 on the night for 186 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, Jett Evans ran for 104 yards and 3 touchdowns and Isaac Hawk complimented that effort with 36 yards and 2 touchdowns of his own.

Chamberlain (1-0) is off until Sept. 9 when the Cubs host Little Wound. Crow Creek (0-1) will host Redfield/Doland on Friday in Stephan.

Scoring summary:

First quarter

C: 62 yard pass from Jazz Dominguez (kick good)

C: Rich Marone 2 pass from Dominguez (kick good)

C: Jett Evans 2 run (kick no good)

C: Remington Rossow 35 pass from Dominguez (Evans rush good)

C: Evans 4 run (kick no good)

C: Dodge Knippling 22 pass from Dominguez (kick no good)

C: 34 yard run

Second quarter

C: Rich Marone 40 pass from Dominguez (kick no good)

C: Isaac Hawk 6 run (kick no good)

C: Evans 56 yard run (kick no good)

C: Hawk 50 yard run (kick no good)

Gayville-Volin 24, Burke/South Central 8

BURKE—Grant Rice did a little bit of everything in helping Gayville-Volin score 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Burke/South Central.

Rice was the leading passer (9/16 for 109 yards), leading rusher (26 carries for 149 yards), and leading tackler (10 tackles, 1 sack) for Gayville-Volin.

For Burke/South Central, Brock Karbo rushed for 107 yards and threw for 52 yards on 5/15 passing. Darrin Witt led the Cougar defense with 12 tackles.

Burke/South Central (0-1) plays at Scotland next Friday, while Gayville-Volin (1-0) will host Colome on Friday.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

G-V: Grant Rice 9 yard rush (Rice pass to Colbey Rickford)

B/SC: Vladik Johnson 2 yard rush (Brock Karbo rush good)

Fourth quarter

G-V: Rice 4 yard rush (Rice pass to Brook VanOsdel)

G-V: Rice 6 yard rush (Rice pass to Colbey Rickford)

Baltic 42, Howard 8

HOWARD—Baltic scored 34 second half points to beat Howard 42-8 in the season opener for both teams.

Baltic was propelled by Kayden Wolff's 287 yards on 18 carries and 3 touchdowns. Reese Warne led Baltic in passing with 80 yards on 5/8 passing.

Howard received a solid effort from Michael Hofer on the ground, as he toted the ball 34 times for 164 yards. Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer pitched in with another 80 yards on the ground and the lone touchdown for Howard.

Howard (0-1) hosts Parker on Friday, while Baltic (1-0) will have an off week before heading to Chester Area Sept. 9

Scoring Summary

1st quarter

B: Kayden Wolff 87 yard run (Wolff run good)

2nd quarter

H: Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer 12 yard run (Michael Hofer run good)

3rd quarter

B: Bo Tevldal 8 yard run (conversion no good)

B: Tevldal 40 yard run (Reese Warne run good)

B: Warne pass 22 yards to Jon Wilhelmsen (Warne run good)

4th quarter

B: Wolff 63 yard run (conversion no good)

B: Wolff 75 yard run (no extra point attempted)

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 32, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 16

LAKE ANDES—Andes Central/Dakota Christian scored 24 second-half points to pull away from Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32-16 Friday in a prep football game in Lake Andes.

Jacey Garcia had 90 yards and three passing touchdowns for the Thunder on 4-of-6 passing, while Shawn Goering had 125 yards rushing on 13 carries. Preston Neal added two catches for 57 yards receiving and one touchdown, as ACDC racked up 257 yards of total offense.

For TDA, Noah Schafers had 154 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Alex Fischer was 3-for-8 for 25 yards passing and led the defense with eight tackles. Hunter Stolenberg had two catches for 24 yards as the Nighthawks recorded 272 yards of total offense.

Daaron Tronvold had 12 tackles, while Kendall Veenstra 10 tackles for the Thunder defense.

TDA (0-1) will travel to Avon on Friday, while ACDC (1-0) will play Friday at Marion against Menno/Marion.

Scoring summary

First quarter

ACDC: Preston Neal 33 pass from Jacey Garcia (Shawn Goehring run)

Third quarter

ACDC: Cliff Johnson 5 pass from Garcia (run failed)

ACDC: JB Bruguier 8 run (run failed)

TDA: Noah Schafers 48 run (Hunter Stoltenburg run)

Fourth quarter

ACDC: Daaron Tronvold 28 pass from Garcia (conversion failed)

TDA: Noah Schafers 66 run (Alex Fischer run)

ACDC: Bruguier 32 run (conversion failed)

Bon Homme 46, Miller 27

TYNDALL—Chase Kortan's six touchdowns paced Bon Homme to a season-opening win over Miller 46-27 on Friday in Tyndall.

Kortan finished with 15 carries for 288 yards rushing and added three catches for 55 yards receiving. Bryce Scieszinki went 8-for-13 with 187 yards and two touchdowns passing, while Sam Caba led the Cavalier defense with 11 tackles. Kaleb Crownover added 10 tackles.

For Miller, Karst Hunter had 16 carries for 127 yards and Miller went 18-for-32 passing for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Bon Homme finished the game with 396 rushing yards and 187 passing yards, while Miller had 182 rushing yards and 184 passing yards in the loss.

Bon Homme (1-0) is off for a week before heading to Gregory on Sept. 9. Miller (0-1) hosts Potter County on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BH: Chase Kortan 34 run (conversion failed)

M: Karst Hunter 60 run (Trevor Ryan kick)

BH: Kortan 1 run (Kortan run)

Second quarter

M: Steven Kernholz 19 pass from Karst Hunter (Trevor Ryan kick)

BH: Kortan 5 run (conversion failed)

BH: Kortan 40 run (conversion failed)

Third quarter

BH: Kortan 39 pass from Bryce Scieszinski (conversion failed)

M: Trevor Brueggeman 45 pass from Karst Hunter (conversion failed)

BH: Henry Mullaney 9 pass from Hunter (Ryan kick)

Fourth quarter

BH: Kortan 45 pass from Scieszinski (Kaleb Crownover pass from Scieszinski)

BH: Kortan 83 run (conversion failed)

Kimball/White Lake 37, Wall 0

KIMBALL—Rushing for 314 yards, Kimball/White Lake got its season off to a strong start Friday, shutting out Wall 37-0.

Josh Taylor had 126 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown. Seth Kirsch was 4-for-5 passing for 46 yards and had 95 yards rushing on five carries, accounting for a passing touchdown and a rushing score. Kory Peters had four catches for 52 yards.

On defense, Devon Munsen had seven tackles, while Kirsch and Chandler Fredericksen each had six stops.

KWL (1-0) hosts Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Friday in White Lake.

Scoring summary

First quarter

KWL: Seth Kirsch 36 run (Josh Taylor run)

KWL: Kory Peters 34 pass from Kirsch (Peters from Kirsch pass)

Second quarter

KWL: Kirsch 56 run (conversion failed)

KWL: Taylor 10 run (Jackson Nockels run)

Third quarter

KWL: Devon Munsen 8 run (Alex Ballary kick)

Gregory 36, Hanson 0

GREGORY—After playing to a 6-6 first quarter tie, Gregory reeled off 30 unanswered points to claim an opening night victory over Hanson.

For the Gorillas, Andy McCance had a big night throwing for 4 touchdowns and 266 yards. Jayd VanDerWerff hauled in 3 catches for for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Joseph Veskrna caught 3 of his own for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hanson was led by Matt Keyser's 61 yards on 16 attempts and 1 touchdown. Donnie Weber led the Beaver passing attack throwing for 87 yards.

Defensively, JJ Beck had 22 tackles and Tyler Murray had 17 for Gregory. Matt Kayser had 12 tackles for Hanson.

Gregory (1-0) will go to Platte-Geddes on Friday. The Beavers (0-1) host Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central on Friday in Alexandria.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

Greg: Jayd VanDerWerff 25 yard run (kick failed)

Han: Matt Kayser 5 yard run (run failed)

Second quarter

Greg: VanDerWerff 14 yard pass from Andy McCance (VanDerWerff to McCance pass good)

Third quarter

Greg: Joseph Veskrna 35 yard pass from McCance (Veskrna from McCance pass good)

Greg: VanDerWerff 89 yard pass from McCance (McCance run good)

Fourth quarter

Greg: Veskrna 26 yard pass from McCance (kick failed)

Scotland 26, Avon 12

AVON—Chandler Diede rushed for 167 and three touchdowns to give No. 2 Scotland a 26-12 win over the Avon Pirates on Friday in Avon.

Derek Pederson added a one-yard touchdown for the Highlanders, while Lucas Pederson completed one pass for three yards to Tanner Skorpa. Diede and Derek Pederson each led Scotland's defense with 10.5 tackles in the win.

For Avon, Brady Cameron had 34 yards rushing on nine carries with two touchdowns and he completed 7-of-17 passes for 104 yards. Jacob Cihak led Avon receivers with four catches for 46 yards, while Levi DeJong added one catch for 40 yards. The Pirates racked up 215 yards of total offense in the loss.

Scotland (1-0) plays Burke/South Central on Friday in Scotland, while Avon (0-1) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday in Avon.

Scoring summary

First quarter

S: Chandler Diede 29 run (run failed)

A: Brady Cameron 24 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

S: Diede 1 run (run failed)

A: Cameron 3 run (conversion failed)

Third quarter

S: Diede 80 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

S: Derek Pederson 1 run (pass good)

Sioux Falls Christian 29, McCook Central/Montrose 0

SALEM—Sioux Falls Christian handed McCook Central/Montrose a 29-0 loss in a season-opening prep football game on Friday in Salem.

Trevor Wilkinson had 11 carries for 42 yards rushing to lead the Fighting Cougars, while Colin Cleveland added nine carries for 26 yards. Kenny Gassman went 4-for-11 and 22 yards passing.

For the Chargers, Riley Hogan had 72 rushing and two touchdowns, while Sawyer Prins added 72 yards rushing and one touchdown.

MCM (0-1) will host Milbank Area on Friday in Salem. Sioux Falls Christian (1-0) will host Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Friday in Sioux Falls.

Scoring summary

First quarter

SFC: Tyler VanHorssen rush (extra point failed)

Second quarter

SFC: Riley Hogan rush (conversion good)

SFC: Sawyer Prins rush (conversion good)

Fourth quarter

SFC: Hogan rush (kick good)

Tea Area 20, Parkston 0

PARKSTON—Tea Area blanked Parkston 20-0 on Friday in a prep football game in Parkston.

Payton Conrad connected with Evan Munkvold for two of Tea Area's touchdowns in the victory. The duo hooked up for touchdown strikes of 33 and 45 yards. Adam Heien had a 14-yard TD run for Tea Area's other score.

Tea Area had 17 first downs, compared to five by Parkston. Tea Area rushed for 198 yards and passed for 248. Parkston ran for 141 yards and 18.

Parkston (0-1) will play at Colton on Friday against Tri-Valley. Tea Area (1-0) will host Lennox on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

TA: Evan Munkvold 33 pass from Payton Conrad (Kade Stearns kick).

Second quarter

TA: Munkvold 45 pass from Conrad (Stearns kick).

Third quarter

TA: Adam Heien 14 run (Stearns kick failed)

Wolsey-Wessington 46, Platte-Geddes 0

WOLSEY—Wolsey-Wessington blanked Platte-Geddes 46-0 in a prep football game on Friday in Wolsey.

No stats were reported.

The Warbirds (1-0) will take on Herreid/Selby Area in Wolsey next Friday. Platte-Geddes (0-1) will host Gregory in Platte next week.

Canistota 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

CANISTOTA—Canistota ran past Dell Rapids St. Mary 42-6 in a prep football game on Friday in Canistota.

The Hawks had 412 total yards and racked up 382 yards rushing. Jacob White Lance had 141 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns, while Austin Thu had four carries and 100 yards, including a late 90-yard touchdown run. Scott Jolley had 74 yards rushing for the Hawks.

On defense, Thu had nine tackles and an interception, while Andrew Weber had six stops.

Garret Frost had 104 yards rushign on 22 carries and was 5-for-15 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals.

Canistota (1-0) is off next week before hosting Howard on Sept. 9 in Freeman.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Jacob White Lance 2 run (run failed)

C: Safety

C: White Lance 1 run (pass failed)

DRSM: Evan Brown 31 pass from Garret Frost (pass failed)

Second quarter

C: White Lance 28 run (run failed)

C: Scott Jolley 6 run (run failed)

C: Andrew Weber 16 pass from Jolley (White Lance run)

Third quarter

C: Austin Thu 90 run (Jolley run)

Other statewide games

Yankton 29, Brookings 28 YANKTON — The Bucks appeared to be on their way to a blowout victory as they open up their 11AA title defense, taking a 21-3 into halftime. But the Bobcats had other plans. Brookings rallied with touchdowns on each of its first four possessions in the second half, grabbing a 22-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. Yankton quarterback Nate Stephenson responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Krejci, and Nick Rokusek added a two-point conversion to put the Bucks up 29-22. Brookings came right back with a nine-play, 78-yard touchdown drive, culminating in a 13-yard strike from Devin Coughlin to Brennan Carlson. The score brought the Bobcats within one, but they went for the win and Yankton stuffed the two-point attempt. Coughlin completed 17-of-33 pases for 280 yards and two scores, adding 106 yards rushing on 19 attempts and another touchdown. Isaac von Fischer caught seven passes for 145 yards and a score. Stephenson threw for 302 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Yankton.

Huron 35, Douglas 0 HURON — Huron racked up 221 rushing yards en route to a 35-0 drubbing of Douglas. Chipper Shillingstad scored one of the Tigers' three rushing touchdowns, finding the end zone from 15 yards out. Hyland Heinz had the two others, tallying touchdowns from five and eight yards out. Heinz was also on the receiving end of a 45-yard touchdown pass from Nick Christensen. Huron's other score came on a 24-yard TD pass from Tye Evers.Stats were not provided for Douglas.

Friday's prep scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Redfield/Doland 0

Alcester-Hudson 28, Viborg-Hurley 0

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 32, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 16

Arlington/Lake Preston 27, Elkton-Lake Benton 16

Baltic 42, Howard 8

Bon Homme 46, Miller 27

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 28, Beresford 14

Britton-Hecla 40, Waverly-South Shore 26

Canistota 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Canton 31, Vermillion 7

Castlewood/Estelline 22, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Chamberlain 70, Crow Creek 0

Chester 55, Garretson 20

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 30, Bennett County 14

Corsica/Stickney 16, Colome 14

Crawford, Neb. 44, Edgemont 0

Dakota Hills 30, Tri-State 14

Dakota Valley 21, West Central 6

DeSmet 38, Deubrook 20

Deuel 42, Great Plains Lutheran 26

Gayville-Volin 24, Burke/South Central 8

Gregory 36, Hanson 6

Groton Area 55, Oakes, N.D. 13

Hamlin 30, Florence/Henry 8

Harding County 46, Faith 0

Huron 35, Douglas 0

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 36, McLaughlin 0

Kimball/White Lake 37, Wall 0

Langford 65, Northwestern 20

Lemmon/McIntosh 8, Bowman County, N.D. 6

Leola/Frederick 18, Herreid/Selby Area 14

Madison 35, Dell Rapids 6

Milbank Area 38, Flandreau 15

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59, Menno-Marion 8

New Underwood 36, Kadoka Area 0

Newcastle, Wyo. 48, Custer 2

Philip 54, Rapid City Christian 0

Potter County 26, Stanley County 21

Scotland 25, Avon 12

Sioux Falls Christian 29, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 19, Rapid City Central 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27, Aberdeen Central 7

Sully Buttes 36, Faulkton 14

Tea Area 20, Parkston 0

Todd County 16, Pine Ridge 8

Tri-Valley 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 21

Upton, Wyo. 56, Lead-Deadwood 0

Warner 47, Eureka/Bowdle 0

Watertown 20, Pierre 7

Webster 38, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Winner 46, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Wolsey-Wessington 46, Platte-Geddes 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 40, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Yankton 29, Brookings 28