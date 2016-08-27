Mitchell girls grab late winner over Sturgis

STURGIS — A late goal from Nicole Sanderson lifted the Mitchell Kernels' girls soccer team to a thrilling 2-1 victory Friday at Sturgis.

After increasing the pressure in the Scoopers' end, Grace Endorf's rebound shot was stuffed into the net by Sanderson in the 74th minute, putting the Kernels in front with the game-winner.

"It was a back-and-forth game for a while but we picked up the pressure and pushed them to the outside," Mitchell coach Jason Wear said. "We pushed the pressure in the final 15 minutes in their third of the field and Grace and Nicole teamed up for a great winner at the end."

Three minutes in, Endorf scored the opening goal for Mitchell on a cross from Sam Gerlach, who had the assist.

After the game was stopped in the 35th minute for a lightning delay, Sturgis' Kylee Bennett scored to tie the game before halftime.

Caroline Titze had 15 saves in the win for the Kernels in net. Mitchell had nine shots on goal and Sanderson earned the team MVP honors.

"Tonight was about gaining confidence and playing a full 80," Wear said. "We still have to do that but we came together as a team and we were able to have a difference maker step up and make a big play for us."

Staying out west, Mitchell (2-3) takes on Spearfish today in another non-conference match.

Kernel boys draw with Scoopers

STURGIS — Mitchell nearly had a road victory Friday in Sturgis but a late penalty kick goal led to a 1-1 tie between the two teams.

After a scoreless first half, Seth Paulson put Mitchell in front with a goal after a rebounded shot from Andrew Christiansen. The penalty kick by the Scoopers gave Sturgis a late chance to equalize after a foul in the penalty area.

Mitchell had shots on goal from Paulson, Kelby Escobin, Riley Kurtenbach and Jordan Jelinek in the draw, which was delayed by lightning, as well.

"Our second half was intense and focused soccer," Mitchell coach Ken Novak said. "We moved the ball with confidence in our counter attacks, and played a much more solid defense with a consistent discipline shape. We had opportunities. We just couldn't get one more goal to go."

Novak lauded Mark Novak, Andrew Christiansen and Jelinek for their efforts, as well.

Mitchell (1-3-1) will take Spearfish today at noon Central time.