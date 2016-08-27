Neises leads Howard at Madison meet

MADISON — Emma Neises' third-place finish led the way for the Howard girls cross country team Friday, as the Tigers took second place at the John Collignon Invitational at the Madison Country Club.

Neises, an eighth-grader, finished in 17 minutes, 59.17 seconds for third place. Hailey Streff was first for the host Bulldogs from Madison, crossing the line in 16:28.13. Saddie Palmquist, also an eighth-grader, finished ninth in 18:35.85. Only three teams had full squads at the meet, with Madison taking first place with 15 points, Howard with 27 points and James Valley Christian in third with 36 points.

The boys race was dominated by West Central, who had the top three finishers, including race winner Derick Peters in 15:07.52. The Trojans won with 17 team points, with Madison second with 43. No area runners were entered in the boys race.