Football rivals DWU, DSU to face each other tonight

Dakota Wesleyan's Dustin Livingston (3) fights for yardage as Dakota State's Danny Jordan fights to bring him down during a game against Dakota State on Saturday night in Madison. (Matt Gade/Republic)

There shouldn't be much of a pep talk needed for this one.

When Dakota Wesleyan University and Dakota State University play at 7 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field, it will be the 71st meeting between the two rivals separated by 70 miles.

"Playing Dakota Wesleyan is always so much fun because the crowd—whether we are in Mitchell or Madison—the crowd is just so exciting," Dakota State coach Josh Anderson said. "It is one of the best games of the year because it is usually the biggest crowd we play in front of."

There is also anticipation for the contest because it's the season opener for both squads and they're both ready to go against someone else.

"We have been practicing against each other for three weeks," Dakota Wesleyan wide receiver Dustin Livingston said. "We are ready to hit someone else."

The No. 16 Tigers have hit the Trojans hard in recent years. DWU has won the last five contests, including last season's 40-27 win in Madison.

"We haven't beat them since I have been here," said Anderson, who is entering his eighth season at DSU. "This year is looking a little tough, but we will try."

DWU coach Ross Cimpl expects a ton of emotion on the field because it's the season opener and a rivalry game. He said keeping those emotions in check will be key tonight.

"It is something we have talked to our guys about and we will have to see how it plays out," Cimpl said, "but hopefully, we are using the emotion as a positive thing and not a negative."

Schematically, there are unknowns because neither team has video to evaluate from a previous week's game. But the players will keep the emphasis on themselves for the first time out.

"We just need to focus on what we need to do, do our things right and it should fall into place," Livingston said.

The teams have been scouting last year's film of each other in preparation for the game. Anderson has seen enough and knows enough about DWU to be worried about the Tigers.

"What concerns me? Everything they do," Anderson said. "In order to beat a program like Dakota Wesleyan, you can't just show up and play decent. You have to out-program them year-round."

The two squads both feature dual-threat quarterbacks from last season. Dakota Wesleyan brings back Dillon Turner and Dakota State returns Jacob Giles, who has the attention of the Tigers' coaching staff.

"His ability to extend plays and really be able to throw the ball wherever on the field is a huge deal, and so that is something we will have to do defensively," Cimpl said.

Cimpl also said the battle in the trenches will be important tonight.

"Upfront, we have got to be able to control the line of scrimmage and in the past they have had success getting to our quarterback and disrupting our run game," Cimpl said. "So I think for us defensively, it is limiting their explosive plays, and on offense, we have to control the line of scrimmage."

Dakota State at No. 16 Dakota Wesleyan University

When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

Last meeting: Dakota Wesleyan won last year's game 40-27 in Madison.

Coaches: DWU's Ross Cimpl, fifth year; Dakota State's Josh Anderson, eighth year.

Forecast: The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance or rain showers. The temperature will be in the upper 70's with lows forecasted to be in the upper 50's.

Notes: Dakota Wesleyan leads the all-time series 39-30-1. . . . Dakota Wesleyan went 9-2 last season and Dakota State went 6-5. . . . KMIT radio sports announcer Tim Smith will be calling his 400th DWU football game tonight. . . . Dakota State was ranked No. 3 in the preseason North Star Athletic Association poll. . . . Dakota Wesleyan was picked No. 3 in the preseason GPAC media poll and No. 4 in the coaches' poll.

Dakota Wesleyan University Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

Offense

QB: Dillon Turner, jr., 6-1, 220, Salem, Ark.

RB: John Fabrizius, jr., 6-1, 215, Casper, Wyo.

WR: Hayden Adams, jr., 6-2, 190, Villa Park, Ill.

WR: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, Irene.

FB: Payne Ahrens, so., 6-4, 225, Gretna, Neb.

TE: Tyler Fortuna, jr., 6-5, 235, Gillette, Wyo.

LT: Trevor Wietzema, so., 6-3, 285, Worthington, Minn.

LG: Ben Gannon, so., 6-0, 270, San Pablo, Calif.

C: Levi Rozeboom, so., 6-2, 265, Inwood, Iowa.

RG: Damon Macleary, jr., 6-1, 260, Cheyenne, Wyo.

RT: Cody Cook, so., 6-3, 260, Harrisburg.

Defense

DL: Brady Mudder, jr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

DL: Cohl Ratermann, sr., 6-5, 315, Colome

DL: Zack Clement, so., 6-4, 230, Hartwick, Iowa

LB: Collin Helget, so., 6-1, 205, New Ulm, Minn.

LB: Austin Van Poole, jr., 5-10, 215, Yuba City, Calif.

LB: Adam Bormann, sr., 6-0, 230, Stickney

LB: Dillon Rork, so., 6-3, 210, Grand Island, Neb.

CB: Matt Jensen, sr., 5-11, 170, Viborg

S: Trey DeCroock, so., 6-2, 190, Sioux Falls

S: Charlie LaRoche, jr., 5-11, 200, Lower Brule

CB: Bailey Schriever, so., 6-1, 155, Harrisburg

Special Teams

K: Chase Murphy, fr., 6-2, 180, Kearney, Neb.

P: Enrique Cajero, fr., 6-1, 195, Kimball, Neb.

H: Luke Stephens, sr., 6-2, 175, Chico, Calif.

LS: Brady Mudder, jr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

KR/PR: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, Irene.

Dakota State University Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

Offense

QB: Jacob Giles, jr., 6-2, 210, Madison

RB: Robert Johnson, sr., 5-10, 200, East Palo Alto, Calif.

TE: Luke Gomez, so., 6-3, 215, La Harbra, Calif.

WR: Mitchell Galloway, so., 6-0, 190, Orange Park, Fla.

WR: Austin Opdahl, jr., 6-1, 185, Madison

LT: Elijah Colbert, fr., 6-2, 290, Las Vegas, Nev.

LG: Andrew Adlersberg, sr., 6-0, 270, Burbank, Calif.

C: Justin Pontarelli, jr., 5-11, 305, Surprise, Ariz.

RG: Brandon Schmit, fr., 6-4, 290, Jackson, Minn.

RT: Greg Rodriguez, jr., 6-3, 305, Arlington, Texas

Defense

DE: Cole Potter, sr., 6-2, 215, Winfred

DL: Curt Boeke, so., 6-5, 265, Clear Lake

DL: Terell Johnson, sr., 6-1, 250, Buffalo, Minn.

DE: Darion Office, sr., 6-3, 235, Manvel, Texas

LB: Thomas Romack, sr., 6-0, 220, Sierra Vista, Ariz.

LB: Alvin Reels, sr., 6-1, 225, Inkster, Mich.

LB: Baily Edwards, so., 6-2, 218, Cisco, Texas

CB: Michael Cleveland, so., 5-10, 176, Detroit, Mich.

FS: Dereck DeVries, jr., 6-3, 205, Lennox

SS: Preston Madden, jr., 5-10, 175, Anacortes, Wash.

CB: Montaye Kyle, so., 5-9, 182, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Special Teams

K/P: Nic Behrens, sr., 6-0, 170, Flandreau

H: Jared Richardson, fr., 6-5, 215, University Place, Wash.

LS: Nick Van Roekel, so., 6-0, 205, Sioux Center, Iowa

KR: Montaye Kyle, so., 5-9, 182, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

PR: Preston Madden, jr., 5-10, 175, Anacortes, Wash.