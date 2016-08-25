Turner ready for junior season with DWU football team

Dillon Turner is getting more and more comfortable as Dakota Wesleyan University's quarterback.

Turner has started every game since week two of the 2014 season as a true freshman. The dual-threat QB has continually progressed since then.

Bigger things could be in store for Turner and DWU this season as he's continuing to grow each season.

"I think you just see a guy that is comfortable back there," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "Not necessarily comfortable with what he is doing, but it is just a comfort level with what his reads are, (and) where he needs to go with the football."

The Salem, Arkansas, native made a big leap last season. He exploded for 2,370 yards and ran for 889 more, while racking up 35 total touchdowns. He more than doubled his passing touchdowns and cut down on his interceptions from his freshman campaign.

"The command and control that he has of the offense has been really impressive," added Cimpl, whose team opens their 2016 season at 7 p.m. today against rival Dakota State at Joe Quintal Field.

Last season's 40-27 win over Dakota State was Turner's coming-out party. He finished with 222 passing yards and four total touchdowns. Turner's 66-yard touchdown run in the second quarter started a second-half surge that carried the Tigers to the win.

While opposing defenses will gameplan for Turner's ability to run, he hopes to improve his pocket presence and deliver the ball down the field more this season.

"For me personally, I want to be able to work on my pocket movement, being able to extend plays down field instead of maybe tucking the ball and running," Turner said.

That means utilizing his wide receivers and running backs. Turner has dynamic playmakers like Dustin Livingston, Hayden Adams and John Fabrizius at his disposal.

"They have worked their tails off all fall and they make my job easier," Turner said. "Those guys have done great and they are going to continue to do great things."

Turner and the offense showed glimpses of what they could do this season at the recent annual fall scrimmage. Turner appeared to be in sync with his backs and receivers, especially with Livingston. The tandem connected for a couple of scores in the scrimmage, including a 60-plus yarder during a broken play in the two-minute drill.

"That last play there was kind of draw it up in the dirt," Cimpl said. "That is two guys on the same page and I think those are the little things you don't see in a scheme, or people that aren't on a headset don't see those things or hear those things, but that is what we really see from him."

Livingston, an all-conference wide receiver, said Turner has matured each year as the two have build a strong rapport with each other. They spent time in Mitchell this summer running routes to prepare for this season.

"It just feels so much more comfortable this year," Livingston said. "Even looking back at last year at this time, we just feel so much more comfortable with each other and as an offense."

An offense that broke several school records last season with Turner running the plays. The Tigers finished last season 9-2 and just missed making the playoffs.

Turner plans to do everything he can to the team in a similar spot this season.

"I have to make sure I am putting our team in better situations," Turner said. "Whether that is throwing the ball out of bounds, or if that is tucking and running and just being able to make sure I am a leader out on the field."