South Dakota prep football teams will invade the DakotaDome in mid-November again this year, but with a new schedule twist this season.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association will again have its football championships spread out over three days on Nov. 10-12. However, the final day will feature two games this year. The SDHSAA could never play two games on that Saturday due to the University of South Dakota football having a home game the past several years.

USD is on the road Saturday, Nov. 12, against rival South Dakota State University. That opened the door for the SDHSAA to adjust this year's championship schedule.

"It just sets up a lot better for everybody involved when we can spread those games out a little bit," SDHSAA executive director John Krogstrand said. "(It is) the first time since we have had seven championship games that we have had the opportunity to do it."

The new setup will decrease early morning/afternoon doubleheaders. Thursday's Class 9AA and Class 9A games will be the only one this year. The Class 9AA game is at 10:30 a.m. and the 9A game is at 1:30 p.m.

"Any coach or team that has been there knows when you play those doubleheader games, it is tough to really give your kids, for that second game, the proper time to warm up, the proper feel and maybe you lose a little bit of that championship game feeling, or that spotlight feeling, when it is in a doubleheader setup," Krogstrand said.

In previous years, the SDHSAA had the doubleheaders Thursday and Friday with three games in each of the first two days.

"Now, with having the ability to play into Saturday, we have eliminated that Friday doubleheader," Krogstrand said.

Thursday will finish with the Class 9B title game at 7:30 p.m. to cap off an all-nine-man day at the DakotaDome.

"I heard from some nine-man coaches that enjoy being able to see all nine-man games in one day, and we've seen a number of times where the Cornbelt won all three state championships out of the same conference a couple years ago," said Krogstrand, who also noted the nine-man coaches can also have their all-state meetings that day.

"It really is a featured day for our nine-man competitors, and we can highlight a different game on kind of a rotation basis, as far as who has that evening game."

The four 11-man games will be played over the final two days. The Class 11B game is at 1 p.m. on Friday, followed by the Class 11AA game at 7 p.m. The Class 11A contest will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the Class 11AAA game is at 7 p.m. that night.

The change this year will also eliminate the three biggest classes being part of a doubleheader, which has proved troublesome in the past.

"We know that, based on the attendance numbers, you cannot have 11A, 11AA or even 11AAA as part of a doubleheader," Krogstrand said. "Simply because there is not enough seats in the DakotaDome and that got proven a few years ago, when there were back-to-back games like that and there were literally people with tickets outside that they were not letting into the DakotaDome because there wasn't room."

With spreading out the contests, it could also benefit fans from a ticket and seating standpoint, said Krogstrand. The SDHSAA will likely see a financial boost from an extra championship session, moving from five sessions to six, with two sessions each day.

"When we have got four teams in there, it fills up the chairback side of the dome pretty quickly," Krogstrand said. "When you can split that out evenly and give more people those prime seats toward the 50-yard line and closer to the field and those things, it certainly makes it better for our fans, as well."

The setup could just be a one-year deal, as the SDHSAA does not yet have a plan in place for the 2017 season. The activities association will have to wait for USD's schedule to be released and will then adjust accordingly for the 2017 championship games.