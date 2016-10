South Dakota prep volleyball playoff pairings

Class AA

District 3AA

Semifinals - Nov. 1

No. 4 Pierre (11-12) at No. 1 Mitchell (17-6), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Aberdeen Central (12-8) at No. 2 Huron (16-7), 7 p.m.

Championship - Nov. 5

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (winner to state)

Third place match - Nov. 5

Semifinal losers, TBD (loser eliminated)

Region 2AA - Nov. 10

District 3AA runner-up vs. District 4AA third place (winner to state), TBD

District 3AA third place vs. District 4AA runner-up (winner to state), TBD

Class A

Region 5A

First round games - Nov. 1

No. 5 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (15-12) at No. 4 Wagner (18-11), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Parkston (16-13) at No. 3 McCook Central/Montrose (15-12), 7 p.m., in Montrose

No. 7 Tri-Valley (9-16) at No. 2 West Central (20-6), 7 p.m., in Hartford.

Semifinal round - Nov. 3 (winners advance to Sweet 16*)

MVP/Wagner winner at No. 1 Bon Homme (27-4), 7 p.m., in Tyndall.

MCM/Parkston winner vs. West Central/Tri-Valley winner, 7 p.m., at high seed.

Region 6A

(all matches at Mobridge)

First round games - Nov. 1

No. 6 Chamberlain (8-19) vs. No. 3 Stanley County (14-8), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Crow Creek (2-20) vs. No. 2 Miller (20-8), 6:45 p.m.

No. 5 McLaughlin (13-16) vs. No. 4 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (16-14), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinal round - Nov. 3 (winners advance to Sweet 16*)

Stanley Co./Chamberlain winner vs. Crow Creek/Miller winner, 6 p.m.

C-EB/McLaughlin winner vs. No. 1 Mobridge-Pollock, 7:45 p.m.

Region 7A

First round games - Nov. 3

No. 5 Bennett County (5-21) at No. 4 Red Cloud (6-21), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 St. Francis Indian (6-22) at No. 3 Winner (10-17), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Todd County (5-23) at No. 2 Little Wound (13-12), 7:30 p.m., in Kyle.

Semifinal round - Nov. 5 (winners advance to Sweet 16*)

Red Cloud/Bennett Co. winner at No. 1 Pine Ridge (19-10), 2 p.m.

Winner/SFIS winner at Little Wound/Todd Co. winner, 2 p.m., at high seed.

*Sweet 16 matches to be played Nov. 10 at neutral sites.

Class B

District 6B

(semifinals and final at Wolsey)

First round games - Nov. 1

No. 5 Iroquois (3-21) at No. 4 Wessington Springs (7-18), 7 p.m.

Semifinal round - Nov. 3

Wessington Springs/Iroquois winner vs. No. 1 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (18-6), 6 p.m.

No. 3 James Valley Christian (10-13) vs. No. 2 Wolsey-Wessington (14-9), 7:30 p.m.

Championship - Nov. 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m., at Wolsey

District 8B

(all matches at Alexandria)

First round games - Nov. 1

No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery (12-12) vs. No. 4 Howard (13-11), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Mitchell Christian (2-22) vs. No. 3 Canistota (14-9), 8 p.m.

Semifinal round - Nov. 3

B-E/Howard winner vs. No. 1 Hanson (22-4), 6:30 p.m.

Canistota/MCS winner vs. No. 2 Ethan (19-4), 8 p.m.

Championship - Nov. 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

District 9B

(all matches at Freeman Academy)

First round games - Nov. 1

No. 5 Scotland (7-19) vs. No. 4 Freeman (8-13), 7 p.m.

Semifinal round - Nov. 3

Freeman/Scotland winner vs. No. 1 Parker (22-5), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Menno (12-11) vs. No. 2 Freeman Academy/Marion (13-11), 7:45 p.m.

Championship - Nov. 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

District 11B

First round game - Nov. 1

No. 5 Corsica-Stickney (3-19) at No. 4 Tripp-Delmont/Armour (5-19), 7 p.m., in Armour.

Semifinal round - Nov. 3

C-S/TDA winner at No. 1 Kimball/White Lake (18-5), 7 p.m., in White Lake.

No. 3 Andes Central/Dakota Christian (12-15) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (15-12), 7 p.m., in Platte.

Championship - Nov. 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m., at neutral site.

District 12B

First round game - Nov. 1

No. 5 Marty (2-16) at No. 4 Gregory (8-18), 7 p.m.

Semifinal round - Nov. 3

Marty/Gregory winner at No. 1 Burke/South Central (17-10), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Colome (12-14) at No. 2 Avon (11-12), 7 p.m.

Championship - Nov. 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m., at neutral site.

District 13B

(all matches at Murdo)

First round game - Nov. 1

No. 5 Crazy Horse (0-20) vs. No. 4 Jones County (7-19), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal round - Nov. 1

No. 3 White River (16-15) vs. No. 2 Kadoka Area (16-10), 6 p.m.

Crazy Horse/Jones County winner vs. No. 1 Lyman (21-8), 7:30 p.m.

Championship - Nov. 3

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.