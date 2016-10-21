Class 11AAA (games on Thursday, Oct. 27):

No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (3-6) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington (9-0), No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln (3-6) at No. 2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (8-1), No. 6 Rapid City Central (3-6) at. No. 3 Brandon Valley (6-3), No. 5 Aberdeen Central (4-5) at No. 4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman (6-3).

Class 11AA (games on Thursday, Oct. 27):

No. 8 Sturgis (0-9) at No. 1 Mitchell (8-1), No. 7 Yankton (3-6) at No. 2 Harrisburg (7-2), No. 6 Huron (4-5) at No. 3 Spearfish (5-4), No. 5 Pierre (4-5) at No. 4 Douglas (4-5).

Class 11A (games on Thursday, Oct. 27):

No. 8 West Central (5-4) at No. 1 Tea Area (9-0), No. 7 Hot Springs (7-2) at No. 2 St. Thomas More (9-0), No. 6 Milbank Area (6-3) at No. 3 Madison (8-1), No. 5 Dell Rapids (7-2) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian (8-1).

Class 11B (games on Tuesday, Oct. 25):

Region 1: No. 4 Redfield/Doland (2-6) at No. 1 Groton Area (7-1), No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock (4-4) at No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli (5-3). Region 2: No. 4 Flandreau (2-6) at No. 1 Sioux Valley (5-3), No. 3 McCook Central/Montrose (4-4) at No. 2 Tri-Valley (4-4). Region 3: No. 4 Parkston (5-3) at No. 1 Winner (8-0), No. 3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (5-3) at No. 2 Chamberlain (5-3). Region 4: No. 4 Custer (2-6) at No. 1 Bennett County or Red Cloud*, No. 3 Lead-Deadwood at No. 2 Bennett County or Red Cloud*.

Class 9AA (games on Tuesday, Oct. 25):

Region 1: No. 4 Garretson (3-5) at No. 1 Webster Area (8-0), No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake (4-4) at No. 2 Britton-Hecla (7-1). Region 2: No. 4 Deuel (5-3) at No. 1 Baltic (8-0), No. 3 Canistota (7-1) at No. 2 Chester Area (7-1). Region 3: No. 4 Kimball/White Lake (4-4) at No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington (7-1), No. 3 Bon Homme (5-3) at No. 2 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (7-1). Region 4: No. 4 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (5-3) at No. 1 Gregory (8-0), No. 3 Hill City (5-3) at No. 2 Stanley County (6-2).

Class 9A (games on Tuesday, Oct. 25):

Region 1: No. 4 Eureka/Bowdle (2-6) at No. 1 Potter County (8-0), No. 3 Castlewood/Estelline (7-1) at No. 2 Warner (8-0). Region 2: No. 4 Irene-Wakonda (2-6) at No. 1 Colman-Egan (7-1), No. 3 Parker (4-4) at No. 2 Gayville-Volin (6-2). Region 3: No. 4 Platte-Geddes (2-6) at No. 1 Scotland (4-4), No. 3 Newell (2-6) at No. 2 Hanson (2-6). Region 4: No. 4 New Underwood (4-4) at No. 1 Sully Buttes (7-1), No. 3 Lemmon/McIntosh (5-3) at No. 2 Philip (6-2).

Class 9B (games on Tuesday, Oct. 25):

Region 1: No. 4 Leola/Frederick (4-4) at No. 1 Langford Area (7-1), No. 3 Faulkton Area (4-4) at No. 2 Hamlin (6-2). Region 2: No. 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary (3-5) at No. 1 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (5-3), No. 3 Alcester-Hudson (3-5) at No. 2 Howard (3-5). Region 3: No. 4 Burke/South Central (3-5) at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (8-0), No. 3 De Smet (3-5) at No. 2 Colome (7-1). Region 4: No. 4 Faith (4-5) at No. 1 Harding County (8-0), No. 3 Bison (6-2) at No. 2 Wall (6-2).

*Some matchups subject to change due to out-of-state games.