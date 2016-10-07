MOBRIDGE — The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission rejected a petition from two South Dakota hunting organizations Thursday.

The petition sought to overturn two state laws that designate hundreds of nonresident three-day waterfowl hunting permits for two blocs of northern counties.

The commission instead passed a resolution opposing the petition and recognizing "the pre-eminent authority" of the Legislature and the governor regarding state laws.

The petition came from George Vandel, of Pierre, a past assistant director for the state Wildlife Division, and Chris Hesla, executive director for the South Dakota Wildlife Federation.

Vandel, the vice president for the South Dakota Waterfowl Association, and another Pierre waterfowl hunter, Bill Koupal, spoke to the commission.

They argued the Legislature didn't follow the commission's existing regulations on non-resident waterfowl licenses.

Specifically they wanted the commission to "invalidate" the 500 nonresident licenses earmarked by a 2016 law for the counties of Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson and Walworth.

A second piece of their petition called for the commission to also invalidate the 500 licenses designated by a 2002 law for the counties of Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Day, Grant, Clark, Codington, Deuel and Hamlin.

GF&P commissioner Gary Jensen, of Rapid City, wanted to be sure he understood what the petition was really seeking.

"I think what you're asking us to do is revoke what the Legislature did and the governor approved. Is that what I'm hearing?" Jensen asked.

Koupal replied, "Exactly."

But Dick Neill, a lawyer for the state Game, Fish and Parks Department, told the commissioners they don't have the power to overrule the legislators and the governors who passed the laws in 2002 and 2016.

Neill said the commissioners were "bound to honor" the laws.

"The Legislature has the authority to do what it wishes," Neill said. "I understand the disappointment. I understand the disappointment these folks feel."

Sitting a few feet away from Neill was state Rep. Dick Werner, R-Herreid. He was prime sponsor of the 2016 law that changed a GF&P regulation by shifting 500 of the non-resident licenses specifically to the north-central counties.

And sitting a few more feet away from was GF&P commissioner Paul Dennert of Columbia, who as a Democratic legislator was prime sponsor of the 2002 law that set 500 non-resident licenses specifically for the northeastern counties.

Vandel told everyone in the room, "I think we're setting the table for going back to the Legislature again."

He mentioned the word "injunction" at one point and said the sportsmen's groups were taking "a hard look" at some of the election contests for legislative seats this fall that involved incumbents who voted for the 2016 law.

Vandel said his goal was to maintain waterfowl opportunities for "our resident hunters."

Dennert suggested that GF&P might want to consider purchasing more land for public hunting of waterfowl in northeastern South Dakota.

He said the purpose of the 2002 law was to spread 500 non-resident licenses across more territory to hunt rather than have all 2,000 focused on the Missouri River flyway.

"To me," Dennert said, "you're going to have to work with the Legislature and that's my final stand on it."

Werner said the commission should first see the results from the 2016 change that moved non-resident licenses up the river and across the prairie potholes between Mobridge and Aberdeen.

Werner originally served the Huron area in the Legislature and in the past year moved back to the Herreid area where he grew up. "It's something to help up here. There's not the pressure up here," Werner said.

He talked about 10 high schools in the 1970s that today number five and declining enrollments have meant their sports teams now have to draw in players rather than hold try-outs. He said he doesn't want to commercialize waterfowl hunting but is trying to aid the area's economy by making 500 available in the north-central counties.

Werner said the non-resident licenses weren't being completely used in the Pierre region of the Missouri River.

Tony Leif, state Wildlife Division director, provided two years of sales statistics through the similar day of Oct. 5. He said 87 had been sold in 2015 and 289 so far in 2016.

After Oct. 31, non-resident hunters can purchase as many of the licenses left in the allotment of 500 for the north-central counties.

Leif said the northeast allotment of 500 is sold out already again this year. The division received 602 applications from hunters for them.

The commissioners seemed uninterested in bucking the Legislature. Chairwoman Cathy Peterson, of Salem, said the non-resident waterfowl license disputes have taken many hours of staff and commission time in recent years.

"This is one where somebody isn't going to be happy when we're done," Peterson said. "I do know the Legislature has the right to do things."

The House of Representatives voted 36-32 to approve Werner's bill on Jan. 27. That was the bare minimum of ayes needed in the 70-member chamber. One of the nays came from Rep. Kent Peterson, R-Salem.

He also voted nay after the bill's House committee hearing.

The same Cathy Peterson who chairs the commission is his mother.