South Dakota hunting groups cry foul on waterfowl permits

PIERRE (AP) — Two South Dakota hunting groups want to keep out-of-state waterfowl hunters out of north central South Dakota.

The South Dakota Wildlife Federation and the South Dakota Waterfowl Association are asking the Game, Fish and Parks Commission to rescind nonresident waterfowl licenses available for use outside of a five-county Missouri River unit.

The petition comes after the Legislature this year added five north central counties to the list of those in which 1,500 three-day licenses can be used by out-of-state hunters.

The petition also seeks to invalidate 500 licenses for eight northeastern South Dakota counties that the Legislature added in 2002.

The issue of extending waterfowl hunting rights to out-of-staters has been contentious for years. Some hunters see the expansions as illegal and encroaching on the hunting rights of residents.