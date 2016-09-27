Fall turkey hunting licenses still available in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More than 850 hunting licenses remain for North Dakota's fall turkey season.

The state Game and Fish Department made 3,510 licenses available this year, a decline of about 4 percent from last year. The agency recently held its license lottery.

Only North Dakota residents could apply in the initial lottery. Both resident and nonresident hunters can apply for the leftover licenses, which became available Monday.

The season begins Oct. 8 and runs through next Jan. 8.