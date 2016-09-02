3,510 licenses available for North Dakota fall turkey hunt

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 3,510 licenses available for the full turkey season.

The number is 145 fewer than last year, or a decline of about 4 percent.

The deadline for hunters to apply for a license is Wednesday. Only North Dakota residents can apply in the initial lottery. Nonresidents can apply for any leftover licenses.

Hunting Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties in the southwest and Unit 53 in Divide and Williams counties in the northwest will remain closed to fall turkey hunting due to low bird numbers.

The season begins Oct. 8 and runs through next Jan. 8.