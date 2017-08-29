Wiltz: Wingshooting the world over

I have hunted ptarmigan in both Alaska and the Nunavik Territory with the Tyndall area's Ed Kniffen and Greg McCann, and I'm certain that they would endorse my ptarmigan addition to the list. What makes the abundant ptarmigan even more appealing is the spectacular fishing that is found on the same turf. Now back to the list:

10. Driven partridge in Spain; 9. South African mixed bag; 8. Kalahari sand grouse; 7. Botswana driven Guinea fowl; 6. Alberta waterfowl; 5. Montana upland; 4. Georgia bobwhite quail; 3. South Dakota pheasants; 2. Argentina ducks and geese; 1. Argentina pigeons and doves

In looking over the list, I feel I've made some major mistakes in the past. I've been to Botswana, South Africa, and the Kalahari, but I never took advantage of Nos. 9, 8, and 7. I've hunted Alberta in the fall, but I didn't book a waterfowl hunt. Twice, I've hunted Argentina in the fall, but I barely touched on ducks and geese and pigeons and doves. In a way, it compares to touring South Dakota without seeing the Badlands. Don't make the same mistakes I made! I urge all readers to take a close look at any area they visit, before returning home.

Late is better than never, and next May's Argentine hunt will include waterfowl. My frequent hunting partner Mike Hall and I will rent shotguns rather than pack our own, and I look forward to shooting a semi-automatic as I've been a staunch over-and-under guy for the past 40 years. I know that perdiz, an Argentine grouse, is on our afternoon agendas, but I don't know about the pigeons and doves although, I'd much rather hunt the ducks and grouse.

Montana upland shooting, involves sharptail grouse, partridge, and pheasants. The Montana prairie is much like the northwest South Dakota that I've hunted for close to 50 years. I can't imagine Montana having more grouse, partridge, and pheasants than our northwest has, and knocking on doors out west is certainly more fruitful than it is in eastern South Dakota. There are also public lands and "walk-in" areas. Lodging is sparse north of Lemmon or Bison, and tents or campers will have to suffice.

Other than a lack of lodging, are there any other drawbacks to the Northwest? Mileage is one. I'd also be apprehensive about turning a dog loose that is unfamiliar with cactus or rattlesnakes. Also, they have been very dry this year, and I don't know how the ringneck, sharptail, and Hungarian partridge chicks have fared this summer.

The Alberta trip is also within reach. The Saskatchewan and Manitoba prairies are much like Alberta's, and they are within easy reach. I know a group of Mitchell guys who do this every year, and their operation is strictly "do it yourself." While they are highly successful, they earn every duck or goose knocked down with short nights and early to rise. Pre-dawn decoys in the dark is also labor intensive.

When I first thought about the driven partridge in Spain, my reaction was a bit negative as it didn't seem very sporting to have beaters push birds to me. But then it occurred to me that on recent pheasant hunts with larger groups, they often make me a blocker. I'm guessing that this has to do with age and my inability to keep my balance in heavy CRP cover because of the neuropathy in my legs. Like Spain, the other hunters are pushing birds to me. I would like to have thought it related to my ability to pass shoot reasonably well, but I'm dreamin' on that one.

Number Four, Georgia bobwhite quail, was on Mike's and my agenda for last winter until my melanoma skin graft surgery came along. I'd like to try that again this coming winter, but with Mike and I already heading to Argentina next May, wives might try to veto the plan.

We live in a state that generally gets overlooked in most all matters. If you don't believe this, look at tourism. Our Mount Rushmore ranks below Nashville's Johnny Cash Museum in annual tourist numbers, according to the Argus Leader. This lack of notoriety is fine by me. No rallies, demonstrations, etc. However, our pheasants did make No. 3 on the world list as our hunting deserves every bit of that recognition.

The dove season opens Friday. It might be the most underutilized hunting season we have. The birds are abundant, the shooting is challenging, and permission to hunt isn't a problem. For heavy action, pick a spot near a pond or dugout in the evening.

How does one eat dove? I like to cut the breasts in two, skewer them on a stick, and deep fry them as chislic.

See you next week.